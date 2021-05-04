search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTom Cruise spotted at golf course in Scotland

Golf News

Tom Cruise spotted at golf course in Scotland

By Ryan Crombie04 May, 2021
St Andrews Old Course Tom Cruise Celebrity golfers Golf News
Tom Cruise Golf

Tom Cruise has been sighted playing golf at St Andrews’ famous Old Course as the celebrity actor reportedly flew in for the day last week.

According to the Daily Record, the star grabbed his clubs and flew north during a break in filming from the latest instalment of the blockbuster franchise Mission Impossible.

• Massive blaze destroys popular club's clubhouse

• Thomas not interested in Player Impact Program

“Tom had a day off so he just had to go to St Andrews,” a source told the Daily Record. “It is the home of golf and only about 250 miles from where he’s filming. It took no time in a helicopter.”

Filming of his latest movie is taking place in Yorkshire, where Cruise is based. Most locals in the area were thrilled to have a Hollywood star in the area – but villagers in nearby Middleton Tyas weren’t best please with the noise pollution.

• Bob MacIntyre gets his very own SONG!

One said: “It was like the flight path to Heathrow – helicopters coming and going all day. A nightmare.”

• Finally, some good news for Rickie Fowler

Despite the 250-mile distance from his location to St Andrews, that didn’t stop the 54-year-old getting a round in as he flew north in a helicopter to make his tee time.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - St Andrews

Related Articles - Old Course

Related Articles - Tom Cruise

Related Articles - Celebrity golfers

Related Articles - Golf News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Top 5 tips to help you conquer the MENTAL game
mental game
play button
PUTTER BATTLE! – Three of the best 2021 models compared
taylormade putters 2021
play button
STABLEFORD - HOW DOES IT WORK?
Stableford
play button
WHICH OF THESE IS THE BEST HYBRID OF 2021?
Hybrids
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Justin Thomas “doesn’t like” rangefinders
Rory McIlroy says Player Impact Program is a “great initiative”
Three of world’s top-10 heading to Scottish Open
Report: ‘Premier Golf League’ revived with top players offered $30m
Major championship to welcome 8,000 fans per day

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Maintaining your spine angle
Watch
play button
How to create more body turn
Callaway
play button
Swing it like Joe Miller says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Start the golf ball on your intended target line
Watch
See all videos right arrow