Tom Cruise spotted at golf course in Scotland

Tom Cruise has been sighted playing golf at St Andrews’ famous Old Course as the celebrity actor reportedly flew in for the day last week.



According to the Daily Record, the star grabbed his clubs and flew north during a break in filming from the latest instalment of the blockbuster franchise Mission Impossible.



“Tom had a day off so he just had to go to St Andrews,” a source told the Daily Record. “It is the home of golf and only about 250 miles from where he’s filming. It took no time in a helicopter.”

Filming of his latest movie is taking place in Yorkshire, where Cruise is based. Most locals in the area were thrilled to have a Hollywood star in the area – but villagers in nearby Middleton Tyas weren’t best please with the noise pollution.



One said: “It was like the flight path to Heathrow – helicopters coming and going all day. A nightmare.”



Despite the 250-mile distance from his location to St Andrews, that didn’t stop the 54-year-old getting a round in as he flew north in a helicopter to make his tee time.