Tom Cruise stuns golfers by landing helicopter on popular UK course

It's not every day that one of the world's most famous actors visits your golf club, far less lands his helicopter on the course.

Yet that was precisely what happened when Tom Cruise arrived at Richmond Golf Club near London at the weekend.

The Hollywood superstar, sporting a black COVID-19 face mask, came in to land next to the club's ninth hole before popping into its Grade 1 listed, early-Georgian clubhouse for a spot of lunch.

• Rahm moves to world No.1 with Memorial win

• Jack Nicklaus reveals positive test for COVID

Cruise, 58, is currently filming the seventh and eighth instalments of the Mission: Impossible franchise at at an abandoned RAF base in rural Oxfordshire and has been in England since last month, when COVID-19 lockdown restrictions started to ease.

Based on the cult 1960s TV series, the Mission: Impossible films have grossed over $3.5 BILLION since the first one was released in 1996.

The Richmond Golf Club, meanwhile, is a private members' club that describes itself as "an oasis of calm" in the village of Petersham in Surrey, only nine miles from Central London.

Its parkland course, which adjoins Richmond Park and Ham Common, was originally laid out by prolific course architect Tom Dunn in 1891.

• WATCH - Mickelson putts from the fairway

• Ernie disagrees with Jack on distance debate

It has been substantially upgraded in recent years with the help of TPL, the golf architecture firm founded by the late five-time Open champion Peter Thomson.

The changes - which included a complete re-bunkering of the course - were recognised with the prestigious Golf Inc 'World Renovation of the Year' award in 2012.