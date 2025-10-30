Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Patrick Reed spent the start of this week reminiscing about the sublime 59 he had conjured on his way to winning last year’s Hong Kong Open.

Yet despite hitting one more shot during Thursday’s first round, Tom McKibbin is now the man holding the official course record here at the historic Fanling layout.

Reed’s magical number came with preferred lies on a deluged course, so it does not count in the record books. McKibbin is the new history-maker after his flawless start to this International Series event.

The Northern Irishman, who joined LIV Golf in January, beat his own career-low score by two shots with his ten-under par blitz in serene early morning conditions.

McKibbin was for a long while on 59 watch himself after a rampant start, an eagle on the third (his 11th) leaping him to eight-under in perfect conditions.

• Meet the overnight national hero now chasing LIV Golf contract

• Robert MacIntyre reaches career-high world ranking

And while that dizzying momentum slowed, McKibbin still mustered a birdie on the 10th, his final hole, to shoot 60 and break the official record set by Aaron Rai back in 2018.

“I didn’t really miss too many shots, held a few nice putts and took advantage of the two par fives that there is out there,” he smiled. “And 60 shots later, I’m sitting here.

“I looked at the scorecard after 17 holes and saw it was a par 70, so maybe it helped that I didn’t know [about a 59]. I’ve shot 62 maybe four times before but this was definitely my lowest and I think it might be very hard to beat.”

McKibbin’s score is no great shock given his form in Europe in recent weeks, where he has finished in the top-20 in his last five DP World Tour starts.

He has qualified inside the top-70 for next month’s playoffs in the Middle East, despite making only nine appearances on the circuit owing to his LIV commitments.

“Over the last sort of six weeks or so, I’ve been playing some very nice stuff, very consistent,” he told bunkered.co.uk. “Everything’s felt pretty good. I’ve been taking the positives from those results.”

• LIV Golf stars set to give up DP World Tour cards

• How Patrick Reed shot 59 immediately after case of the shanks

The upshot is that McKibbin is now in early contention for spots into next year’s Masters and the Open Championship.

The two majors have afforded invites to a series of national open winners and that big prize has attracted 29 LIV players to Hong Kong for the $2million tournament.

McKibbin has never played at Augusta National, but without access to ranking points on the LIV circuit, this might be his golden opportunity to make a first trip down Magnolia Lane in April.

“For these events to have those spots up for grabs, they definitely motivate you to go out and play well, knowing what’s sort of on the table come the end of the week,” he added.

“I came in with the mindset to aim at every flag and hope for the best. Obviously that worked today. Whether or not I keep deciding to do that, we’ll see, but maybe I just keep on that mentality and just go for it.”

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.