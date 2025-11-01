Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Tom McKibbin is 18 holes away from a victory that comes with a rather big prize.

The Northern Irishman has led through all three rounds at the LINK Hong Kong Open, but his advantage was cut ahead of a potentially season-defining Sunday here in Fanling.

After igniting his bid with an official course record 60 in the opening round of this $2million International Series event, McKibbin shot a second straight 65 in perfect conditions.

He leads the American M.J. Maguire by one after 54 holes, with a cavalry of contenders behind them including LIV trio Peter Uhlein, Charles Howell and Louis Oosthuizen, Thai favourite Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Australian veteran Scott Hend.

• The 3 leading contenders to be next LIV Golf signing

• Martin Kaymer reveals plan for LIV signing – and surprise Ryder Cup return

“It was pretty good today,” McKibbin said. “I felt like the course was playing a little bit tougher, the pins seemed a little bit harder but I overall played some very nice stuff and held a few nice putts.”

McKibbin responded to a bogey setback on 15, just his second of the week, with birdies on his next two holes. “I’d got a little unlucky before that, I hit a good tee shot straight into a very sandy divot which was frustrating but to bounce back with a birdie on 16 and 17 was very nice and to get to 20-under.”

The 22-year-old, who grew up playing on the same Holywood Golf Club as Rory McIlroy, now has the chance to join his idol on the illustrious list of names who have won at Hong Kong Golf Club.

McKibbin’s name could be engraved on a trophy that has also been lifted by Peter Thompson, Tom Watson, Greg Norman, Justin Rose and Jose Maria Olazabal, just to name a few others.

• Anthony Kim makes fresh admission over future after LIV relegation

• Graeme McDowell apologises after Hong Kong travel nightmare

But for McKibbin, there is added pressure to claim the $360,000 first prize..

The winner here will earn invites to both the Masters and the Open Championship, and with McKibbin currently unable to regularly earn world ranking points since giving up a PGA Tour card to join LIV Golf in January, this is a golden opportunity. He has never played at Augusta National, either.

Not that McKibbin is letting those dangling carrots dominate his thoughts. Not publicly, anyway.

“I think everyone came here knowing the spots were available,” he said. “It’s no big deal finishing second or third and that doesn’t really change. I may as well keep my mindset of giving it a good go.

“To win any tournament means a lot and with the history behind this event and the people who have won it before, it would be very special.”

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.