When Rory McIlroy returns to Augusta National for the first time as Masters champion, he’ll be joined by a young debutant long known as his protégé.

Tom McKibbin, who grew up at the same Holywood golf course as McIlroy, stormed to a wire-to-wire victory at the LINK Hong Kong Open, shattering the record books here in Fanling in the process.

McKibbin’s seven-stroke win at this historic layout, complete with a final round 63, sealed a first invite to the Masters, as well as a spot in next year’s Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

And the comparisons between McKibbin and his career Grand Slam-winning idol were unavoidable during his breeze to the finish line in the $2million International Series event.

McKibbin, 22, has won the Hong Kong Open at the same age as McIlroy did in 2011. It’s his second professional victory after his European Open win in the summer of 2023.

There was rarely a semblance of doubt either, after a course record 60 on Thursday morning. McKibbin followed that with rounds of 65-65-62 to leave the other 28 LIV golfers in the field for dust.

“One ahead at the start of the day and I was only one or two ahead after nine but all of a sudden it became this massive lead,” he said. “I was thrilled to get that far ahead. My iron play all week had been very impressive and my putter stayed relatively hot. I wasn’t making any mistakes.”

There might be a part of McKibbin that feels this victory helps vindicate his controversial decision to overlook McIlroy’s big career advice at the start of the season.

McIlroy urged McKibbin to take up the PGA Tour card he had just won via the Race to Dubai rankings. The pair had embraced at the Earth Course last November when McKibbin had secured his card in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

But instead of heading Stateside, McKibbin decided to join LIV Golf and team up with Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton on the breakaway league. That move jeopardised McKibbin’s place in the majors, but he now has spots in two of them for 2026 after underlining here why he is so highly rated.

“When I was deciding whether to join LIV it was a big factor but I seemed to back myself, played the best golf I can and see where that leads me,” he added. “I played two last year and two next year. If you can play good golf that takes care of it and you can definitely still get in these big tournaments.

McKibbin jumps inside the top 100 in the world rankings and with two DP World Tour playoffs near his home in the Middle East still to come, a PGA Championship spot could also soon be on the horizon too.

Looking two years ahead, a player of this talent and ambition will be targeting the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor.

Before that though, a trip down Magnolia Lane beckons. McKibbin’s Masters memories so far have been bookended by the redemption story of McIlroy and now he can create his own.

“I’ve watched them all for the last 15 years,” he smiled. “Had the lows of the first one that Rory did to us and then last year. Sitting there, late nights on Sunday and having to go to school on Monday.

“Watching the years of coverage and the history, I’m very excited to get there.”

