Former US Ryder Cup captain Tom Watson has condemned the abuse European players were subject to at Bethpage Black last week.

Team Europe survived an almighty scare on Sunday to prevail 15-13 and land a first win on American soil since 2012. But the match was marred by fan behaviour, which Watson was ‘ashamed’ of.

“I’d like to congratulate Ryder Cup Europe on their victory,” the two-time captain wrote on X. “Your team play the first few days was sensational.

“More importantly, I’d like to apologise for the rude and mean-spirited behaviour from our American crowd at Bethpage. As a former player, captain and as an American, I am ashamed of what happened.”

A boisterous, if not borderline, crowd was expected to oversee the 45th contest between the sides, and despite a timid start, fans were quick to make their presence felt over the weekend.

One moment on Sunday was particularly ugly, when Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica Stoll was hit by a beer thrown from the stands.

“I don’t think we should ever accept that in golf,” said the Northern Irishman after victory. “I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week.

“Golf has the ability to unite people. Golf teaches you very good life lessons. It teaches you etiquette. It teaches you how to play by the rules. It teaches you how to respect people. Sometimes this week we didn’t see that.

“So no, this should not be what is acceptable in the Ryder Cup. We will be making sure to say to our fans in Ireland in 2027 that what happened here this week is not acceptable.”

Shane Lowry, meanwhile, was subject to his own abuse throughout the week and was filmed pointing out fans to police to be removed.

He added: “I was out there for two days with Erica and the amount of abuse that she received was astonishing. The way she was out there supporting her husband and supporting her team was unbelievable.”

European Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter was among others to hit out at the home fans this week, insisting the “game of golf lost” on Saturday.

“It’s over spilled and now become ugly and is not a good look for golf,” he wrote on Instagram. “This unfortunately was always going to happen. Team Europe have held their cool so well under such conditions. This is a blood bath.

“The game of golf lost today. The consolation is that Europe won on the day.”

