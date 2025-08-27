Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Former Ryder Cup captain Tom Watson has warned Keegan Bradley against taking on playing responsibilities at next month’s match.

Bradley, 39, will name his six captain’s picks this afternoon and looks set to become the first playing-captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963.

Since his appointment last year, the world No.11 has won twice on the PGA Tour, including a second Travelers Championship title in June.

Despite being one of the best 12 US players, though, Watson insists his focus should remain on trying to lead the home nation to a third consecutive win on American soil.

“I could not have been a player-captain, and the reason very simply is the scheduling, because the captain has to have his pairings in for the afternoon matches by 11am,” he told the Times.

Watson, an eight-time major champion, experienced both sides of being Ryder Cup captain. He won the event at the Belfry in 1993 before falling to Paul McGinley’s team at Gleneagles in 2014.

And he claims being a playing-captain would distract Bradley from making tough decisions.

“The last two morning matches are going on for sure and you want to have the latitude to say this player is not playing well,” Watson explained.

“For instance, in 1993, Paul Azinger got blown out in his first match and I thought, ‘I’m going to sit Paul and let him recoup’. I had to make that decision, and if I was playing in a match, what a huge distraction that would have been.

“You can’t do it. You can’t be both.”

Watson is the latest high-profile figure to suggest Bradley can’t spin both plates. Former golf super-agent Andrew ‘Chubby’ Chandler believes the PGA of America has given itself a “terrible problem”.

Speaking to Betway, Chandler said: “You can’t play. Definitely not. Just too much of everything. Can you imagine him coming down the 12th, trying to decide to leave Jordan Spieth out or something like that? You can’t do that.”

Others have backed the idea, however. US President Donald Trump said the 2011 PGA Champion should combine the roles. “Keegan Bradley should DEFINITELY be on the American Ryder Cup team – as captain!!! He is an AMAZING guy. It will be a great Ryder Cup.”

Meanwhile, at the Betfred British Masters last week, Sir Nick Faldo urged Bradley to take on the “impossible job”.

Bradley will make his picks live on the Golf Channel from 4pm at the PGA of America’s headquarters in Frisco, Texas.

Several players are in contention to be picked, including Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns.

Others who could be selected are Maverick McNealy, Brian Harman and Cameron Young.

