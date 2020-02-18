Tom Watson leads tributes to golf great Mickey Wright

Tributes have poured in for golf great Mickey Wright who passed away yesterday. She was 85.



Widely acknowledged as one of the finest female golfers of all time, Wright won 13 major championships – second only to Patty Berg, who won 15 – and she is the only player in LPGA history to hold all four major titles at the same time.

Her 82 LPGA victories, meanwhile, put her second on the all-time win list behind Kathy Whitworth.

There is a good chance she would have eclipsed both records had injuries not prompted her early retirement at the age of 34.



The proud owner of what Ben Hogan described as the greatest swing he ever saw, Wright also finished top of the LPGA money list for four consecutive seasons between 1961 and 1964, making the top-ten on the list thirteen times in total. She also won at least one LPGA title for 14 straight seasons, from 1956 until 1969.

The 62 she carded in the third and final round of the Tall City Open in 1964 was the lowest score on the LPGA at the time.



Wright’s death, just three days after she celebrated her 85th birthday, has been widely mourned by those within the golf community, among them eight-time major champion Tom Watson.

We in the golf world are saddened by the passing of one of the finest #LPGA players of all time, Mickey Wright. I have fond memories of your perfect golf swing but more importantly admired what a fine, gracious person you were to all of us. #RIP — Tom Watson (@TomWatsonPGA) February 17, 2020

LPGA players past and present also paid their own tributes.

I am sad to hear the news of Mickey Wright’s passing. Women’s Golf lost the best of all time today. I was fortunate enough to play with her early in my career and witness her extraordinary skills in the game. She was so humble and always treated me with kindness and respect. https://t.co/OZbTxU3iCi — Beth Daniel (@bethdanielBMFD) February 18, 2020

Other golf organisations also paid tributes of their own, including equipment company Wilson, which had a long-standing relationship with Wright.



We lost an icon.



R.I.P. to the legendary Mickey Wright, she will be missed dearly.#WilsonStaffpic.twitter.com/8KEsrciCKn — Wilson Golf (@WilsonGolf) February 17, 2020

“The PGA of America is deeply saddened by the passing of Mickey Wright, who will forever be one of the greatest to play our game. Her swing put the greats in awe & we are forever thankful for her efforts to advance women’s golf.” PGA President @suzywhaleypic.twitter.com/DHshlXonRH — PGA of America (@PGA) February 17, 2020

