search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTom Watson leads tributes to golf great Mickey Wright

Golf News

Tom Watson leads tributes to golf great Mickey Wright

By Michael McEwan18 February, 2020
Mickey Wright RIP women's golf Major Championships Tom Watson Annika Sorenstam Wilson Golf Karrie Webb Cristie Kerr Tributes
Mickey Wright Web

Tributes have poured in for golf great Mickey Wright who passed away yesterday. She was 85.

Widely acknowledged as one of the finest female golfers of all time, Wright won 13 major championships – second only to Patty Berg, who won 15 – and she is the only player in LPGA history to hold all four major titles at the same time.

Her 82 LPGA victories, meanwhile, put her second on the all-time win list behind Kathy Whitworth.

There is a good chance she would have eclipsed both records had injuries not prompted her early retirement at the age of 34.  

• Glasgow golfers make last-ditch plea to save munis

• WATCH - Tour pro TOPS his drive at Riviera

The proud owner of what Ben Hogan described as the greatest swing he ever saw, Wright also finished top of the LPGA money list for four consecutive seasons between 1961 and 1964, making the top-ten on the list thirteen times in total. She also won at least one LPGA title for 14 straight seasons, from 1956 until 1969.

The 62 she carded in the third and final round of the Tall City Open in 1964 was the lowest score on the LPGA at the time.

• Tour pro takes SIX shots to escape bunker

• Can you identify the Masked Golfers?

Wright’s death, just three days after she celebrated her 85th birthday, has been widely mourned by those within the golf community, among them eight-time major champion Tom Watson.

LPGA players past and present also paid their own tributes.

Other golf organisations also paid tributes of their own, including equipment company Wilson, which had a long-standing relationship with Wright.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - women's golf

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Tom Watson

Related Articles - Annika Sorenstam

Related Articles - Wilson Golf

Related Articles - Karrie Webb

Related Articles - Cristie Kerr

Related Articles - Tributes

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Four easy ways to improve your golf game with Jordan Smith
Jordan Smith
play button
FootJoy’s 2020 line-up – Are these the best shoes in golf?
FootJoy
play button
CALLAWAY MAVRIK DRIVERS - Should one of these be your new driver?
Callaway
play button
MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH – Is Callaway’s new driver longer???
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"Scandalous!" - MSP pledges to fight for Glasgow's golf courses
McIlroy hopes Premier Golf League comments will sway fellow pros
Plans REJECTED for new Scots course
Reed deflects latest ‘cheating’ comments
Stirlingshire courses set to close NEXT MONTH

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
play button
Don’t let the hands flip over at impact
Watch
play button
How to get your takeaway on plane
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s ball striking tips
Watch
See all videos right arrow