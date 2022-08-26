Tom Weiskopf: Tributes paid to 1973 Open champion

Tributes are pouring in for American golfer Tom Weiskopf who has died at the age of 79.

Weiskopf, who had been battling pancreatic cancer, passed away at his home in Montana on Saturday.

The Ohio-born pro won 16 times on the PGA Tour, including the 1973 Open Championship at Royal Troon. He carded a final round of 70 to win by three shots from Neil Coles and Johnny Miller.

That was Weiskopf's only major victory, although he did finish runner-up in The Masters on four occasions. He was also second in the 1976 US Open at the Atlanta Athletic Club.

• REVEALED: The small print in a LIV contract



• Norman: Ranking "compromised" without LIV

Weiskopf was a member of two US Ryder Cup teams, in 1973 and 1975. He qualified for the team again in 1977 but famously opted to skip the match to go hunting instead.

In addition to having one of the most admired swings in the game, Weiskopf was also famous for his bursts of temper on the course, which earned him the nickname 'The Towering Inferno'.

As his playing career wound down, he turned his attentions to golf course design, forming a formidable partnership with Jay Morrish before setting up on his own.

• Paige Spiranac's social media earnings revealed



He was involved in the design or re-design of more than 40 courses, including the acclaimed course at Loch Lomond Golf Club, which hosted the Scottish Open from 1995 until 2010.

Tom Watson and Gary Player, both of whom lost their wives to pancreatic cancer in the last three years, led the tributes to their fellow major champion.

I send my deepest sympathies to the family of Tom Weiskopf. Will miss you and your stories. RIP my friend. PC has struck again.. — Tom Watson (@TomWatsonPGA) August 21, 2022

Sending my deepest condolences to Tom Weiskopf’s family. Another great life gone too soon due to pancreatic cancer. Rest In Peace, Tom. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ngROcrWWYX — GARY PLAYER (@garyplayer) August 21, 2022

Troon @theOpen 1973 "I was there" Lindz & I were fortunate enough to have lunch with Tom and Laurie in May, telling my stories how I ran after him all that week, and how inspirational his swing and tempo was to me. I probably did the 10k hour thing just mimicking him! RIP Tom pic.twitter.com/ATkh5Vhg3H — Sir Nick Faldo (@NickFaldo006) August 21, 2022

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tom Weiskopf.



Tom was a proud Open Champion and made a substantial contribution to golf around the world. He will be missed by all at The R&A.



Read more: https://t.co/NgANaEtqwPpic.twitter.com/d1hfRMBcAm — The Open (@TheOpen) August 21, 2022

So sorry to hear Tom Weiskopf passed on. 16 @PGATOUR wins and an @TheOpen Champion 1 of many I looked up to. God Bless🙏 pic.twitter.com/bLJCTDPuBA — Len Mattiace ⛳ (@LenMattiace) August 21, 2022

Sitting at the Road Hole for 4 days next to Tom Weiskopf at The Open was the absolute best.



Calling golf was fun, sure. But his stories, wisdom, kindness & the laughs shared remain the things I treasure and always will. Love to Laurie and all his family and friends everywhere. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) August 21, 2022

Words cannot describe what Tom Weiskopf meant to me and my career. From high school into college and on tour, played so many times I lost count. Between Tom and Ken Venturi, I wouldn’t have sniffed chasing my dreams. #RIPTom — John Cook (@johncookgolf) August 21, 2022

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of 1973 Champion Golfer of the Year Tom Weiskopf.



Our thoughts are with his family at this time. pic.twitter.com/v8HnOShzXm — Royal Troon Golf (@RoyalTroonGC) August 21, 2022

The Ryder Cup is saddened to learn of the passing of two-time U.S. player Tom Weiskopf. Our thoughts are with his family at this time. pic.twitter.com/94ak9EUok9 — Ryder Cup (@rydercup) August 21, 2022

Sorry to hear the passing of Tom Weiskopf. Thoughts and prayers to his family. Great talent on the course and second career in golf course architecture. #rip — Annika Sorenstam (@ANNIKA59) August 21, 2022