Tom Weiskopf: Tributes paid to 1973 Open champion

Golf News

Tom Weiskopf: Tributes paid to 1973 Open champion

By Michael McEwan21 August, 2022
Tom Weiskopf
Tom Weiskopf

Tributes are pouring in for American golfer Tom Weiskopf who has died at the age of 79.

Weiskopf, who had been battling pancreatic cancer, passed away at his home in Montana on Saturday. 

The Ohio-born pro won 16 times on the PGA Tour, including the 1973 Open Championship at Royal Troon. He carded a final round of 70 to win by three shots from Neil Coles and Johnny Miller.

That was Weiskopf's only major victory, although he did finish runner-up in The Masters on four occasions. He was also second in the 1976 US Open at the Atlanta Athletic Club. 

• REVEALED: The small print in a LIV contract

• Norman: Ranking "compromised" without LIV

Weiskopf was a member of two US Ryder Cup teams, in 1973 and 1975. He qualified for the team again in 1977 but famously opted to skip the match to go hunting instead. 

In addition to having one of the most admired swings in the game, Weiskopf was also famous for his bursts of temper on the course, which earned him the nickname 'The Towering Inferno'. 

As his playing career wound down, he turned his attentions to golf course design, forming a formidable partnership with Jay Morrish before setting up on his own.

• Paige Spiranac's social media earnings revealed

He was involved in the design or re-design of more than 40 courses, including the acclaimed course at Loch Lomond Golf Club, which hosted the Scottish Open from 1995 until 2010.

Tom Watson and Gary Player, both of whom lost their wives to pancreatic cancer in the last three years, led the tributes to their fellow major champion.

