Tommy Fleetwood backs ground-breaking handicap scheme

Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood has given his backing to England Golf’s iGolf initiative.

The scheme, which allows non-golf club members to obtain an official handicap, was launched a year ago and already has 25,000 subscribers.

Set up as in a bid to connect with the “independent golfer” market, iGolf has proved hugely popular and is predicted to grow further.

“Whilst many might think that iGolf is a shift away from the traditional route to obtaining an official handicap, I think it’s a great initiative that provides real benefits to non-club members looking to get more out of the game, so I really encourage those golfers to sign up,” said Fleetwood.

“For whatever reason, there are plenty of golfers out there who aren’t club members, so this platform is absolutely perfect for them as it provides an official way to measure where their games are at.

“I’ve always said a handicap is a great leveller and it will give these golfers another reason to want to go out and play more golf, test themselves and see how good they can become.”

Fleetwood, the 2010 English Men’s Amateur champion, was recently announced as an England Golf ambassador and will use his profile to spread positive messages about the game to a more diverse audience.

“This initiative gives people the chance to experience club life, it gives those golfers the chance to be part of a community and eventually aim to be a club member, all of which can only be good for the growth of the game,” he added.

“From my recent conversations with England Golf, it’s encouraging to hear that a very high number of iGolf subscribers have already converted to club membership.”