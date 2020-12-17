search
Tommy Fleetwood inks new equipment deal

Golf News

Tommy Fleetwood inks new equipment deal

By Michael McEwan14 December, 2020
Tommy Fleetwood TaylorMade Gear Equipment Tour News European Tour PGA Tour
Tommy Fleetwood

It’s official.

Tommy Fleetwood has joined the TaylorMade tour staff.

The Englishman has put pen to paper on a contract with the brand – his first equipment deal since Nike exited the golf hardware market in August 2016.

• Bob Mac seeks positives after "disastrous" round

• Bob Mac seeks positives after "disastrous" round

The news was announced by TaylorMade in a funny social media skit starring Fleetwood and TM’s senior tour technician Wade Liles.

Check it out…

Fleetwood responded with a tweet of his own…

• Ryder Cup legend critical of Phil Mickelson

• Ryder Cup legend critical of Phil Mickelson

The news had been rumoured ever since former European No.1 Fleetwood swapped out his Nike VR Pro blades for a set of TaylorMade P7TW irons earlier this year. The speculation intensified when the 2018 Ryder Cup hero more recently moved into a set of TaylorMade TF Proto irons.

In signing with TaylorMade, Fleetwood joins a tour staff that also includes Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson, as well as Collin Morikawa, Matthew Wolff and Jason Day.

