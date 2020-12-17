Tommy Fleetwood inks new equipment deal

It’s official.



Tommy Fleetwood has joined the TaylorMade tour staff.

The Englishman has put pen to paper on a contract with the brand – his first equipment deal since Nike exited the golf hardware market in August 2016.

The news was announced by TaylorMade in a funny social media skit starring Fleetwood and TM’s senior tour technician Wade Liles.

Check it out…



Fleetwood responded with a tweet of his own…

This could be the start of a beautifully hirsute friendship, Wade!



Delighted to join #TeamTaylorMade - exciting times ahead... — Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) December 14, 2020

The news had been rumoured ever since former European No.1 Fleetwood swapped out his Nike VR Pro blades for a set of TaylorMade P7TW irons earlier this year. The speculation intensified when the 2018 Ryder Cup hero more recently moved into a set of TaylorMade TF Proto irons.

In signing with TaylorMade, Fleetwood joins a tour staff that also includes Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson, as well as Collin Morikawa, Matthew Wolff and Jason Day.