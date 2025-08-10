Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Tommy Fleetwood vowed not to let his latest heartache discourage his thankless pursuit of a PGA Tour title – as he opened up on yet more Sunday devastation stateside.

Fleetwood has been seeking an elusive win across the Atlantic for an eternity and, as he headed down the stretch in the stifling Memphis heat, it looked like the FedEx St. Jude Championship was his.

After recovering from a sluggish start with birdies on 12, 13 and 15, Fleetwood surged back atop the leaderboard and was in prime position to end his winless drought at the 162nd time of asking on the PGA Tour.

But what a desperate finish this was for his army of fans, as Fleetwood failed to birdie the par-5 16th – and then relinquished his lead with a weak par putt on the penultimate hole.

A par on the final hole left Fleetwood in a share for third with world no.1 Scottie Scheffler.

The agony comes just seven weeks on from his defeat to Keegan Bradley at the Travelers Championship, another $20million showpiece he looked poised to win.

So, as his inspired playing partner Justin Rose – who made four birdies in his final five holes – and US Open champion J.J. Spaun played out a playoff, Fleetwood fronted up for a post-mortem.

“I’m obviously going to be disappointed,” Fleetwood said. “I said last time… there’s a lot of positives to take, as much as I don’t really — I won’t feel like that right now. I’m just going to look at what I feel like I could have done and how close it was.

“You know, we move on. There’s another week that’s next and I’ve just got to reflect on today and obviously keep pushing forward and try and put myself in that position again.”

Fleetwood’s eternal optimism at such a wretched time is obviously to be admired by his heartbroken fans. But where does it possibly come from?

“Well, as long as they stay with me and stay on my side, then we can all look for the positives,” he said.

“Yeah, I’m lucky with the support that I get, and I haven’t been in contention much this year, and then Travelers obviously leading and I felt like it was a great atmosphere and I enjoyed playing in that atmosphere and then today again I get the crowd on my side and I love their support.

“I’m so appreciative of it. Kind of on this journey together here. All these experiences and these close calls, like I say, there’s no point in making or allowing them to have a negative effect on what happens next. What would be the point?

“It was a great week. I did a ton of good stuff, and as disappointed as I am, I have to try to find the strength to make it all a positive experience and hopefully next time go again, put myself in that position again and we just go again.”

Fleetwood still had to humility to talk up his close friend Rose, who battled on to claim his 12th PGA Tour title in an enthralling playoff.

“He’s great, isn’t he?” Fleetwood said before Rose outlasted Spaun with a brilliant birdie on the third sudden death hole.

“I love his dedication. I really do. I’ve always loved how he’s gone about the game. I’m an admirer of his career. I just happen to be very close to him, so I’m lucky that I get to spend a lot of time with him.

“At 45 he’s not slowing down at all. He’s cracking on. He’s still very fit, very healthy, very motivated. I think, yeah, he’s a great person in golf to look up to.”

The upshot, of course, is that two of Europe’s biggest hitters proved they are red-hot at TPC Southwind ahead of a looming Ryder Cup. Rose and Fleetwood will both be crucial to the chances of a rare away win for Luke Donald’s side at Bethpage.

By now though, you get the feeling Fleetwood is fed up of consolation prizes.

