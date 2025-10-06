Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Tommy Fleetwood’s impressive 2025 has continued, with the Englishman moving into a career-best spot in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

Fresh off helping Team Europe win the Ryder Cup in New York, Fleetwood returned to action just days later, teeing it up on the DP World Tour at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The Englishman battled the elements in Scotland to finish in a tie for 21st last weekend, as the impact of Storm Amy ensured the event was reduced to 54 holes.

His showing at the Home of Golf moved him into the top-five in the OWGR list for the very first time in his career, with Fleetwood now sat in fifth.

While questions continued to be raised about the legitimacy of the ranking due to the omission of LIV Golf, Fleetwood’s spot as the fifth-best player on the planet will be justified for many.

The 34-year-old has been one of the game’s in-form stars throughout the campaign, and this came with a reward in August.

After a number of near-misses, Fleetwood finally secured victory on the PGA Tour for the very first time, winning the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup at East Lake.

In the build-up to his win this summer, Fleetwood had been trending in the right direction, securing three top-five finishes in five starts on the PGA Tour.

And he has the chance to only improve his ranking in the coming weeks, with Fleetwood set to play at least three more times this season on the DP World Tour.

He is set to play the DP World Tour India Championship, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in the coming weeks.

Fleetwood is not the only Euro star to make a notable ranking claim too.

Robert MacIntyre came away with the victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links on Sunday, and this saw him move to eighth, matching his career-best position on the list.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.