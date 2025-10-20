Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Tommy Fleetwood never gets too carried away – even after the visceral joy of sharing his latest winning moment with his son Frankie at Delhi Golf Club.

But there is already huge excitement about what could come next for this univerisally popular Englishman.

At the inaugural DP World India Championship, Fleetwood completed his eight-year-old boy’s dream of running on to the 18th green on tournament Sunday to celebrate his father’s victory.

It was the latest highlight of a fairytale few months which has also seen Fleetwood finally break his duck in America – winning the FedEx Cup no less – and being the top points scorer in an away Ryder Cup win.

Fleetwood, 34, is playing the golf of his career and the question is now to what extent he can cash in on his prime with more silverware.

Certainly, one of his big goals in 2026 is adding a major triumph to his eight DP World Tour titles and sole PGA Tour success.

Fleetwood’s best finish in a major in 2025 was a T16 at the Open Championship. Next year, the Open returns to Royal Birkdale near Fleetwood’s home town of Southport.

“I still have two tournaments to go [Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and DP World Tour Championship],” Fleetwood said in Dehli.

“I still have things that I want to complete in those two tournaments that I’ll strive for, and then when eventually we get that done with, we’ll look towards 2026 and see what we can do.

“I did say the two things that disappointed me this year were my major performances and where I stood in the DP World Tour ranking. Those are things that I’ll look at for next year.

“For us all as golfers, those are the events. Those four events a year, those majors, mean so much that we try and prepare for and play our best. I’ll be always trying to make my game be able to suit those.”

There would be few more popular winners of a Green Jacket come April, that’s for sure.

“It would be nice,” Fleetwood smiled when that prospect was raised. “I imagine those things all the time, it’s just about making it a reality. That’s something we’ll look at.

“When the season finishes you look at sort of targets and goals for the following season.”

