Eddie Pepperell has questioned whether a more experienced caddie could have helped Tommy Fleetwood get over the line following his two recent near-misses on the PGA Tour.

Fleetwood fell agonisingly short of winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship last Sunday, a month on from falling to the same fate at the Travelers Championship.

It continued the Englishman’s run as the PGA Tour’s biggest earner without a victory on the American-based circuit.

On both occasions, Fleetwood had been in a strong position down the stretch before eventually falling short late on.

And Pepperrell suggested that a caddie with slightly more experience than Fleetwood’s looper Ian Finnis may well have helped him get the job done.

“I need to be very careful what I say because I love Fino,” Pepperell stressed on the Chipping Forecast.

“I think in the interest of fairness, however, because I was a bit critical of Harry Diamond at the US Open last year I think there’s room to make the suggestion that a stronger more experienced caddie with that ultra winning mentality would help Tommy Fleetwood.

“And I say that, well I say that with experience in mind because I just remember what Mick Doran did to me when I won for the first time in Qatar.”

Finnis and Fleetwood are no strangers to success around the world, having won together on the DP World Tour, most recently at the Dubai Invitational in 2024.

And while there may well have been question marks over how the pair have faired in the States, Pepperell made it clear that Finnis should by no means lose his job.

“Look Fino, I’m sure, does add way more to Tommy than we could all imagine,” the DP World Tour pro added.

“He’s close friends, always has been but in the in the interest of winning a tournament and getting over the line are there people out there that could help Tommy do that?

“I think there probably are and I would have said that about Harry Diamond and Rory a year ago and I, and I still think there’s some truth in that to be quite honest with you but I’m not saying that, you know, Fino should lose his job. I don’t want that to go out there or anything like this.”

Fleetwood will get the chance to go again this week with Finnis by his side, as the Englishman competes in the second FedEx Cup playoff event at the BMW Championship.