Tommy Fleetwood's caddie raises £10,000 for struggling colleagues

Golf News

Tommy Fleetwood's caddie raises £10,000 for struggling colleagues

By Michael McEwan08 April, 2020
Tommy Fleetwood Ian Finnis caddies European Tour coronavirus gofundme
Fleetwood And Finnis

Ian Finnis, the caddie for Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood, has raised more than £10,000 to help support his European colleagues who have been hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

With professional golf on an indefinite hiatus as a result of the outbreak, many caddies – who are reliant on their employer’s success to make a living – have found their only revenue stream cut off.

That prompted Liverpudlian Finnis set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds that will be redistributed, in full, to his fellow loopers.

To incentivise support for his idea, Finnis created a raffle, with 1,000 tickets available at £10 each. Prizes included caddie bibs from the 2018 Ryder Cup, flags signed by the 2018 European team, a hat autographed by Fleetwood and much more.

It took just seven hours for him to hit his £10,000 target and proved so popular that Finnis is running a second raffle today to auction off Masters memorabilia for the same cause.

“This is a tough time for everyone at moment,” he explained. “Some caddies will really be feeling this with families and possibly no wages for three months so I’m auctioning what I can to help them out.

“Me and my family struggled early on in my caddying career so we know how hard it is at times and especially now.”

Other caddies, including Billy Foster and Scotland’s Mark Crane, have also been auctioning off memorabilia for good causes during this time.

FOR UPDATES ON IAN FINNIS’ MASTERS AUCTION, AND TO GET INVOLVED, FOLLOW HIM ON TWITTER: @FinoEFC

