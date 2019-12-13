search
Tommy Gainey shoots 66 days after prostitution arrest

Golf News

Tommy Gainey shoots 66 days after prostitution arrest

By bunkered.co.uk13 December, 2019
Tommy Gainey PGA Tour arrested TMZ Sports McGladrey Classic Controversy Prostitution
Tommy Gainey

Tommy Gainey brushed off his arrest for alleged involvement in a prostitution and human-trafficking sting to card a six-under-par 66 in the opening round of Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School.

The 44-year-old, nicknamed ‘Two Gloves’, is sitting in a tie for third place after round one of the qualifier for the PGA Tour’s second tier in Florida.

Gainey, who won the McGladrey Classic in 2012, had six birdies, an eagle and two bogeys in an eventful first round.

• Reed blasted for making light of "cheating"

• Pro criticised for "mocking" Greta Thunberg

Earlier this week, it was reported that Gainey, who is married, was one of 124 people involved in an undercover investigation in Polk County, Florida, dubbed ‘Operation Santa’s Naughty List’.

WATCH - HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES

First reported by US gossip site TMZ Sports, officials said Gainey, 44, was arrested for soliciting a prostitute and is facing a ‘first degree misdemeanour for solicitation charge’.

• Thorbjorn Olesen due in court this week

• Nicklaus' watch sells for small fortune

According to the site, the police operation last six days and used undercover detectives to “target prostitution, human trafficking and child predators”.

It is suggested Gainey was caught via online advertisements. He was booked on December 8 and was released on December 9 after posting bail.

