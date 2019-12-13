Tommy Gainey shoots 66 days after prostitution arrest

Tommy Gainey brushed off his arrest for alleged involvement in a prostitution and human-trafficking sting to card a six-under-par 66 in the opening round of Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School.



The 44-year-old, nicknamed ‘Two Gloves’, is sitting in a tie for third place after round one of the qualifier for the PGA Tour’s second tier in Florida.

Gainey, who won the McGladrey Classic in 2012, had six birdies, an eagle and two bogeys in an eventful first round.



Earlier this week, it was reported that Gainey, who is married, was one of 124 people involved in an undercover investigation in Polk County, Florida, dubbed ‘Operation Santa’s Naughty List’.

First reported by US gossip site TMZ Sports, officials said Gainey, 44, was arrested for soliciting a prostitute and is facing a ‘first degree misdemeanour for solicitation charge’.



According to the site, the police operation last six days and used undercover detectives to “target prostitution, human trafficking and child predators”.

It is suggested Gainey was caught via online advertisements. He was booked on December 8 and was released on December 9 after posting bail.