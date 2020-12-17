Tony Clark Golf Tips: How good posture can create power

Tony Clark, inventor of the PLANEswing, believes that a good posture is essential for power and sustainability in the golf swing.

The golf swing is an athletic move. The spine contorts, the arms and shoulders turn against the lower body, and the knees are constantly working to provide you with power and stability. All of these moves can make you susceptible to injury. That's why Clark puts a lot of emphasis on setting up to the golf ball with a safe and dynamic posture.

"When you're rounded in your shoulders, it's very difficult to get the level of rotation that you're looking to achieve," says Clark. "This means that the swing path is corrupted, balance is difficult and there's no stability in the legs."

He believes this can cause a multitude of difficulties. Not only will you find it impossible to hit the ball consistently, but you could be putting unnecessary pressure on your body. Repeat these mistakes often enough, and the wear and tear will inhibit you from fulfilling your potential.

“Straight away I’m over the top. I rise, I flip my forearms really strongly,” says Clark. “Not only is that going to put plenty of shots on your score, it’s also a physical disaster which is going to take its toll on your back.”

If you want to learn more about Clark's philosophy on the golf swing, head over to his YouTube channel where you’ll find bundles of incredible free content.

Clark was born and raised in Liverpool and first introduced to the game of golf in 1972 by a neighbour. Just four years later, Clark began a coaching career under the watchful eye of Jim Large, a well respected and accomplished teaching professional throughout the UK. What started out as a simple love for the game, developed into a passion for innovation.

In 2009, Clark released the PLANEswing, a revolutionary training aid that garnered masses of attention from some of the game's most respected coaches. Since its inception, the PLANEswing has found its way into countless pro shops and swing studios around the world, cementing its place in golfing history as one of the most important training aids ever created.

Find out more at planeswing.com