search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTony Clark Golf Tips: How to find the right tempo for you

Lessons

Tony Clark Golf Tips: How to find the right tempo for you

By bunkered.co.uk14 December, 2020
Tony Clark PlaneSWING Swing sequencing Swing Tempo Golf coaching golf drills
Tony Clark Tempo Pic

Tony Clark has always felt that we often over complicate the golf swing. 

Clark argues that the moves we make during the swing are actually very simple, we just need to work on our sequencing. A way to make this easier is to find a repeatable tempo that allows you the time needed to complete every part of the swing. When this goes wrong, it can often be linked to a rapid and uncontrolled backswing.

"If you can find width in the swing, with rotation, it's incredibly hard to do it quickly," says Clark. "When people get quick, the arms slap across the chest and they get inside."

• WIN A PRIZE A DAY WITH OUR ADVENT CALENDAR

• Bob Mac seeks positives after "disastrous" round

As a result of the club moving on the inside, the golfer is forced to make compensatory movements to get the club back online. As Clark has previously stated, a consistent clubpath is essential for good ball striking. The answer to this fault is a backswing which is centered around unity and tempo. 

“In terms of rotation, what I’m looking for is a nice smooth takeaway with the left shoulder and the left hand working together.” says Clark. 

Listen

Keith Pelley on partnering with the PGA Tour, the Scottish Open's future... and colourful specs!

If you want to learn more about Clark's philosophy on the golf swing, head over to his YouTube channel where you’ll find bundles of incredible free content. 

Clark was born and raised in Liverpool and first introduced to the game of golf in 1972 by a neighbour. Just four years later, Clark began a coaching career under the watchful eye of Jim Large, a well respected and accomplished teaching professional throughout the UK. What started out as a simple love for the game, developed into a passion for innovation. 

• "I over-coached him" admits Tiger's former coach

In 2009, Clark released the PLANEswing, a revolutionary training aid that garnered masses of attention from some of the game's most respected coaches. Since its inception, the PLANEswing has found its way into countless pro shops and swing studios around the world, cementing its place in golfing history as one of the most important training aids ever created.

Find out more at planeswing.com

Tony Clark Article2

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Tony Clark

Related Articles - PlaneSWING

Related Articles - Swing sequencing

Related Articles - Quick Tips

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
CAN AN UNPAINTED BALL HELP YOU PLAY BETTER??? - Wilson Staff Model golf balls review
Wilson
play button
THE MOST UNDERRATED DRIVER MONEY CAN BUY - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Srixon
play button
HIT IT SOLID OFF SLOPING LIES | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
THE MOST DIFFICULT LIES IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Golf course vandalised in “premeditated attack”
More BBC Sports Personality of the Year disappointment for golf
It's official - the Scottish Golf Show is going global
Masters champ DJ chips in for Scots kid's charity challenge
Scottish golf club appoints youngest captain in its 234-year history

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A more upright posture for more consistency
Watch
play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
Improve your posture
Watch
play button
A lesson for cack-handed golfers
Watch
See all videos right arrow