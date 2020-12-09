Tony Clark Golf Tips: Increase your accuracy with this simple alignment drill

The majority of golfers get their setup wrong from the moment they place their hands on the club.

But Tony Clark has a reliable pre-shot routine that helps you aim square to your target more often and, as a result, hit straighter shots. This routine was designed to nullify some of the most common errors made during set-up, making it easier to place the feet, hips and shoulders parallel to the desired target.

“When people come to me, they tend to line up with their left hand, and as a consequence, they’re immediately aiming right of the target,” says Clark.

He believes this can cause a multitude of difficulties. Not only will you find it impossible to hit the ball consistently, but you could be putting unnecessary pressure on your body. Repeat these mistakes often enough, and the wear and tear will inhibit you from fulfilling your potential.

“Straight away I’m over the top. I rise, I flip my forearms really strongly,” says Clark. “Not only is that going to put plenty of shots on your score, it’s also a physical disaster which is going to take its toll on your back.”

If you want to learn more about Clark's philosophy on the golf swing, head over to his YouTube channel where you’ll find bundles of incredible free content.

Clark was born and raised in Liverpool and first introduced to the game of golf in 1972 by a neighbour. Just four years later, Clark began a coaching career under the watchful eye of Jim Large, a well respected and accomplished teaching professional throughout the UK. What started out as a simple love for the game, developed into a passion for innovation.

In 2009, Clark released the PLANEswing, a revolutionary training aid that garnered masses of attention from some of the game's most respected coaches. Since its inception, the PLANEswing has found its way into countless pro shops and swing studios around the world, cementing its place in golfing history as one of the most important training aids ever created.

Find out more at planeswing.com