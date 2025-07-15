Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Rising star Lottie Woad has confirmed that she will turn pro and make her debut in the paid ranks in Scotland.

The 21-year-old won her first professional event at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open earlier this month, becoming the first amateur winner on the Ladies European Tour since 2022.

Woad then followed up her six-shot victory with a tied third-place finish at the Evian Championship last week, where she was bidding to make history.

The Florida State student almost become the first amateur major winner in 58 years.

Whilst she was unable to cash in on that performance, it saw her reach the 20 points necessary to be eligible for LPGA Membership through the LPGA Elite Amateur Pathway (LEAP).

Meanwhile, she has also accepted membership for the LET in 2026 and will make her pro debut at the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open next week.

“I am very excited to announce that I have decided to turn professional,” Woad wrote on X. “I’m delighted to have secured an LPGA card through the LEAP.

“I’m also happy to accept membership of the Ladies European Tour for 2026. Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this position.”

Of course, the move will make Woad eligible to earn prize money on tour.

She forfeited the £58,000 winner’s prize in Ireland because of her amateur status, while last week’s effort in France would have yielded $547,200.

After her final round 64 at Evian-les-Bains, Woad said she was excited about the prospect of joining the LPGA Tour.

“It’s always been my dream to play on the LPGA, so yeah, really looking forward to it and grateful for the opportunity of this program,” she said.

And turning pro won’t change her mindset approaching two weeks in the UK.

“It’s probably going to be pretty similar coming into this,” Woad explained. “Trying to be in contention and just going to try and do the same for those.”

Scottish amateur star Hannah Darling is also set to make her pro debut at next week’s event at Dundonald Links.

“I’m really excited to be making my professional debut at the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open,” said the world No.20 amateur.

“Starting this next chapter of my career at home, in front of a Scottish crowd and at a fantastic venue like Dundonald Links, means so much to me.

“I’ve had some amazing experiences as an amateur, but this is the moment I’ve been working towards for a long time.

“I cannot thank ISPS Handa enough for giving me the opportunity to play this week”.

