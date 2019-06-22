search
Golf News

EXCLUSIVE

Top caddie sides with Spieth over Greller spat

By Ryan Crombie22 June, 2019
Jordan Spieth Michael Greller caddies US Open Pebble Beach Loopers Film Loopers Fanny Sunesson Edinburgh Film Festival Sir Nick Faldo
Spieth And Greller

Jordan Spieth has received backing over his handling of a disagreement with his caddie from a very unlikely source. 

On-course microphones picked up three-time major champion Spieth criticising right-hand man Michael Greller over his club choices during the opening round of last week’s US Open.

That prompted something of a social media backlash towards the 25-year-old American.

However, talking to bunkered.co.uk, Sir Nick Faldo’s former caddie Fanny Sunesson sided with Spieth and said that he was well within his rights to call Greller out.

Ahead of last night’s Edinburgh Film Festival screening of new caddie movie ‘Loopers’, Sunesson said: “If a player can praise a caddie for a shot, then they can say there was a wrong club used in a shot.

“You don’t know what they said before but I think the incident has probably been taken out of context. It’s up to them.”

Fanny Sunesson

Sunesson formed a formidable partnership with Faldo, carrying the Englishman’s bag for four of his six major victories. She also had stints caddying for the likes of Sergio Garcia, Fred Funk and fellow Swede Henrik Stenson, and so is well versed in seeing players and caddies falling out.

In this particular case, she thinks Spieth did nothing wrong.

“It’s televised and he thinks he has hit two good shots and then they’ve gone out of bounds so he’s frustrated. These things happen.”

