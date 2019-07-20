search
Top coach brands Matt Wallace a "complete idiot"

Golf News

Top coach brands Matt Wallace a "complete idiot"

By bunkered.co.uk17 July, 2019
Top coach Pete Cowen has hit out at Matt Wallace over an incident with his caddie at the recent BMW International Open, branding the Englishman a ‘complete idiot’ and calling for him to be banned.

Wallace was heavily criticised for his behaviour towards Dave McNeilly during the final round of the event in Munich last month.

He subsequently apologised and vowed to change his ways.

However, Cowen, who works with the likes of US Open champion Gary Woodland and former Open winner Henrik Stenson, believes he should more severely punished.

“He is a complete idiot and the European Tour has to do something about it,” Cowen told The Times. “A b--------g is no good, a fine is no good. He needs a ban. It’s a form of cheating because you’re putting your opponent off.

“The best thing would have been if his caddie had dropped his bag - I’d have chucked it in the bloody lake - but that wouldn’t do Dave McNeilly any good.”

In response, Wallace’s agent, Chubby Chandler, told The Telegraph: “It’s a shame on the eve of Matt playing with Tiger at such a special event that something has come up for which Matt has already apologised and signified that he is and has been addressing.

“Matt is determined to control his emotions and has been working with Dr Steve McGregor on the issue and the pair are already confident they have made great strides, together with input from Dave.”

He added: “He’s a good kid who hasn’t smashed up markers or abused officials unlike some other players and to say he should be banned is utterly ridiculous. It’s funny, I remember a young player who I was on Tour with in the 70s who was renowned for his tantrums and snapping clubs. His name was Pete Cowen.”

