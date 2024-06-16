Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Few things have split golf fans like the decision to rollback the golf ball.

From 2028, professionals are expected to see deductions of up to 15 yards in driving distance.

It’s at the heart of aims to ‘reduce the impact increased hitting distances have on golf’s long-term sustainability’, according to the R&A and USGA.

But top coach Brad Faxon has made a case against it after watching players struggle at this week’s US Open in North Carolina.

He asked on X: “The US Open 156 players started the week at even par and now on Sunday there are 5 players under par, is the ball really going too far? Hmmm.”

The @usopengolf 156 players started the week at even par and now on Sunday there 5 players under par, is the ball really going to far? Hmmm — Brad Faxon (@BradFaxon) June 16, 2024

The game-changing rollback will rule almost every popular golf ball on the market today as non-conforming in the Rules of Golf.

And fans – who are expected to lose up to five yards off the tee from 2030 – were quick to slam Faxon for his controversial take.

“Interesting how this logic wasn’t being used at the PGA, or any of the other 51 weeks of the year,” one user replied.

Another said: “Try watching PGA Tour golf every week.. the answer is yes.”

Even former Masters champion Trevor Immelman took the punters’ side, replying: “Yes.”

It’s worth noting that Faxon, 62, is a Titleist ambassador and the leading golf equipment brand issued a strong response to the universal decision last year.

Acushnet, the company that owns Titleist, said in a statement that the changes “do not fully reflect the input of those closest to the game”.

“We believe that further collaboration and cooperation with the R&A, USGA and other stakeholders is critical prior to moving forward with such a significant equipment regulation change,” it read.

“We continue to advocate for stakeholders to convene to have a meaningful examination of this decision and its consequences, and to discuss alternatives as we look to protect golfers’ enjoyment of the game and the health of golf courses around the world to ensure golf’s promising future.”

