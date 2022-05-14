search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTop course to close due to "unacceptable" greens

Golf News

Top course to close due to "unacceptable" greens

By Lewis Fraser05 May, 2022
Dumbarnie Links Golf In Scotland club news Scottish news golf courses
Dumbarnie Closed

Dumbarnie Links, Scotland’s newest golf course, is to close for the rest of May due to extreme pressure on its greens.

The course’s General Manager, David Scott, said cold weather has put the young fescue grass on the greens under immense pressure, causing the surfaces to be “poor and unacceptable.”

"Since opening in mid-March we have experienced unseasonably cold weather and with winds coming straight off the North Sea, this has put the young fescue grasses on our greens under extreme pressure," he said. 

"The warmer forecasts over the last couple of weeks did not materialise and so resulted in no growth, hence the poor and unacceptable surfaces we presently have.

• COURSE REVIEW - Dumbarnie Links

"As we have been open for less than 2 years, we do not have the luxury of having many years of growth behind us to counter the unexpected poor weather conditions.

"After serious discussions and considerations, it has been decided to temporarily close our course until the end of May to allow the greens to fully recover and be ready to welcome our guests back for the summer months.

"It is very important to us that our guests receive the ‘total Dumbarnie experience’ which includes a golf course in prime condition.

• Rory McIlroy extends TaylorMade deal

"The good news is that the weather forecast shows that warmer weather is approaching and this will promote growth and recovery of our greens.

"This was a very difficult decision for us to make and one that was not taken lightly.

"Although we appreciate the disappointment to those guests who were expecting to play our links in May, we feel sure you will understand our reasons for the temporary closure and very much look forward to giving you a warm welcome back in June with the opportunity to enjoy our links experience for the rest of the summer."

Last year, Dumbarnie hosted the Scottish Women's Open, in its first year of full play after lockdown.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Dumbarnie Links

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - club news

Related Articles - Scottish news

Related Articles - golf courses

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"GFY Shark" - Fellow major champ rips into Greg Norman
The story of the Southern Hills murder
Phil Mickelson OUT of US PGA title defence
PGA Championship 2022: Where and when to watch on TV
Amnesty International: Norman “wrong and seriously misguided”

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Stand closer to the ball
Watch
play button
Posture and set-up tips from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh gives a lesson for beginners
Watch
play button
How to make a consistent backswing
Watch
See all videos right arrow