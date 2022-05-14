Top course to close due to "unacceptable" greens

Dumbarnie Links, Scotland’s newest golf course, is to close for the rest of May due to extreme pressure on its greens.

The course’s General Manager, David Scott, said cold weather has put the young fescue grass on the greens under immense pressure, causing the surfaces to be “poor and unacceptable.”

"Since opening in mid-March we have experienced unseasonably cold weather and with winds coming straight off the North Sea, this has put the young fescue grasses on our greens under extreme pressure," he said.

"The warmer forecasts over the last couple of weeks did not materialise and so resulted in no growth, hence the poor and unacceptable surfaces we presently have.

• COURSE REVIEW - Dumbarnie Links



"As we have been open for less than 2 years, we do not have the luxury of having many years of growth behind us to counter the unexpected poor weather conditions.

"After serious discussions and considerations, it has been decided to temporarily close our course until the end of May to allow the greens to fully recover and be ready to welcome our guests back for the summer months.

"It is very important to us that our guests receive the ‘total Dumbarnie experience’ which includes a golf course in prime condition.

• Rory McIlroy extends TaylorMade deal



"The good news is that the weather forecast shows that warmer weather is approaching and this will promote growth and recovery of our greens.

"This was a very difficult decision for us to make and one that was not taken lightly.

"Although we appreciate the disappointment to those guests who were expecting to play our links in May, we feel sure you will understand our reasons for the temporary closure and very much look forward to giving you a warm welcome back in June with the opportunity to enjoy our links experience for the rest of the summer."

Last year, Dumbarnie hosted the Scottish Women's Open, in its first year of full play after lockdown.

