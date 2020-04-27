Top English course vandalised by motorcycle thugs

Another day, another golf course being vandalised by mindless thugs.

The prestigious Walton Health Golf Club in south-east England, the host venue for the 1981 Ryder Cup and multiple European Tour events, has taken to Twitter to appeal for information after it was targeted over the weekend.

Footage on social media shows two motorcyclists driving up one of the holes at the Surrey club, churning up the turf in their wake.

The club shared a video this morning...

Unfortunately, as you may have seen, Sunday at around 18.45, we were subjected to vandalism by motorcyclists on the course. This has been taken to the police who are investigating but if anyone has any info, please contact the club or @SurreyPolice. We thank you for your support pic.twitter.com/rRXumDsBRT — Walton Heath Golf Club (@waltonheath_gc) April 27, 2020

One of the club's professionals provided a closer look at the extent of the damage caused by the vandals...

Unfortunately we were subject to some vandalism on Sunday. Words fail me sometimes. Skidding motorcross bikes over greens causing huge damage, at a time where they shouldn’t even be out. If you know who they might be please get in touch with @SurreyPolice or @waltonheath_gcpic.twitter.com/O6ffrJg5LL — Sam Smitherman PGA (@S_SmithermanPGA) April 27, 2020

Naturally, social media has been ablaze with condemnation for the perpetrators.

Former world No.1 Justin Rose, who hosted the British Masters at Walton Heath in 2018, was amongst those to tweet his disgust.

Rose' fellow Englishman, former Ryder Cup player Ross Fisher, was equally angered by the footage.

Seriously some people . Hope they get caught and punished. #StayAtHome#ProtectTheNHS — Ross Fisher (@RossFisher) April 27, 2020

Walton Heath is by no means the only club to have been hit by vandals during the coronavirus lockdown.

We have reportedly recently how several Scottish golf clubs - including Nairn, Bishopbriggs and Crow Wood - have all been targeted.