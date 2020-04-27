search
Golf News

Top English course vandalised by motorcycle thugs

By bunkered.co.uk27 April, 2020
Walton Heath Golf in England European Tour Ryder Cup coronavirus COVID-19 vandalism Amateur Golf grassroots golf
Walton Heath Motorcyclist

Another day, another golf course being vandalised by mindless thugs.

The prestigious Walton Health Golf Club in south-east England, the host venue for the 1981 Ryder Cup and multiple European Tour events, has taken to Twitter to appeal for information after it was targeted over the weekend.

Footage on social media shows two motorcyclists driving up one of the holes at the Surrey club, churning up the turf in their wake. 

• Scottish Golf offers 25% affiliation fee rebate

• Fife club offers free golf to NHS staff

• Prince Andrew's junior golf event AXED!

The club shared a video this morning...

One of the club's professionals provided a closer look at the extent of the damage caused by the vandals...

• Unfinished St Andrews course up for sale

Naturally, social media has been ablaze with condemnation for the perpetrators.

Former world No.1 Justin Rose, who hosted the British Masters at Walton Heath in 2018, was amongst those to tweet his disgust.

Rose' fellow Englishman, former Ryder Cup player Ross Fisher, was equally angered by the footage.

Walton Heath is by no means the only club to have been hit by vandals during the coronavirus lockdown. 

We have reportedly recently how several Scottish golf clubs - including Nairn, Bishopbriggs and Crow Wood - have all been targeted.

