search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTop Glasgow golf club subject of "takeover bid"

Golf News

Top Glasgow golf club subject of "takeover bid"

By Michael McEwan06 September, 2019
Cawder Golf Club Golf in Glasgow Golf In Scotland David Moulsdale Optical Express Derwent of London
Cawder 1

One of Glasgow’s most popular golf clubs is rumoured to be the subject of a takeover bid from millionaire entrepreneur.

The Herald is reporting that David Moulsdale, the founder of the Optical Express eye-care chain, has tabled a bid to acquire the long-term lease of Cawder Estate and Cawder Golf Club.

Located in Bishopbriggs to the north of the city, Cawder is one Glasgow’s most prestigious clubs. Founded in 1933, it is home to two courses, one of which was designed by James Braid.

• "Augusta of Scotland" threatened with closure

• One of world's most famous men to play Dunhill

According to an email sent around club members late last month, which The Herald claims to have seen, Moulsdale’s offer was lodged with the current landowner, Derwent of London, late last month.

WATCH - HOW TO MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME

Cawder Clubhouse

The email stresses that Moulsdale’s proposal would not lead to the estate “being used for commercial or residential developments and that there is no likelihood of this changing in the future”.

• A peek inside issue 174 of bunkered

• Rory reveals his biggest 'pet peeve' in golf

By contrast, Moulsdale – a former member of the club – is believed to be keen to invest in the estate, which would include the creation of a golf academy.

However, the email also states that “the process is at a very early stage and at this time, we have no indication of Derwent’s position regarding the offer.”  

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Golf in Glasgow

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Scottish News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Matt Kuchar at centre of yet another controversy
Coach makes big Robert MacIntyre prediction
Robert MacIntyre hits the front at halfway in Germany
Top Glasgow golf club subject of "takeover bid"
"Augusta of Scotland" threatened with closure

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Complete your shoulder turn
Watch
play button
How the Dufner waggle can help your game
Watch
play button
How a stronger grip can lead to extra distance
Watch
play button
Get your alignment correct for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow