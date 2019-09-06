Top Glasgow golf club subject of "takeover bid"

One of Glasgow’s most popular golf clubs is rumoured to be the subject of a takeover bid from millionaire entrepreneur.



The Herald is reporting that David Moulsdale, the founder of the Optical Express eye-care chain, has tabled a bid to acquire the long-term lease of Cawder Estate and Cawder Golf Club.

Located in Bishopbriggs to the north of the city, Cawder is one Glasgow’s most prestigious clubs. Founded in 1933, it is home to two courses, one of which was designed by James Braid.



According to an email sent around club members late last month, which The Herald claims to have seen, Moulsdale’s offer was lodged with the current landowner, Derwent of London, late last month.



The email stresses that Moulsdale’s proposal would not lead to the estate “being used for commercial or residential developments and that there is no likelihood of this changing in the future”.



By contrast, Moulsdale – a former member of the club – is believed to be keen to invest in the estate, which would include the creation of a golf academy.

However, the email also states that “the process is at a very early stage and at this time, we have no indication of Derwent’s position regarding the offer.”