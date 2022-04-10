search
Top municipal track to reopen months after Storm Arwen devastation

Golf News

Top municipal track to reopen months after Storm Arwen devastation

By Jamie Hall03 April, 2022
A top municipal course which was wrecked during Storm Arwen is finally set to reopen.

The Mackenzie Championship course in Aberdeen has been closed since November after high winds felled hundreds of trees.

Such was the damage that a special licence was required by Forestry and Land Scotland to carry out repair works.

Bosses at Sport Aberdeen, the body responsible for managing the city’s public sports facilities, had hoped to have it opened “in a matter of weeks” after the storm hit, but faced extensive challenges – including storms Malik and Corrie.

Alistair Robertson, the organisation's managing director, described the scale of the damage to the course as “unbelievable”.

However, golfers can finally return to the fairways from next weekend after more than four months away.

Designed by Alister Mackenzie, famous for creating Augusta National, the Mackenzie course is one of four municipal tracks in Aberdeen.

It is not the first lengthy closure of the course in recent years.

It was shut between 2018 and 2019 to carry out remedial works after some holes were affected by repeated flooding.

