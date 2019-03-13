Top pro rejects Players Championship major 'conspiracy'

It’s Players Championship week and you know what that means… endless debate about whether the PGA Tour’s flagship event should become the ‘fifth major’.



Over the past few years, some have suggested that the PGA Tour is forcing it upon tour pros to talk about the Players as the ‘fifth major’ in the hope that, somewhere in the near future, that does become the case.

Billy Horschel, however, disputes that vociferously.

He blamed the media for repeatedly drawing attention to the tournament’s standing, then backtracked on his blame, before reaffirming that he has never been told be tour officials to big up the Players Championship as the 'fifth major'.



He tweeted:

I’ve been on Tour for 10 years, playing in my 7th @THEPLAYERSChamp. I have never heard or been told by anyone from the Tour that we need to talk or push for The Players being a major. But you know who always talks about it the media. The media is the one who always talks about it — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) March 12, 2019

I’m not calling the media out on this. Just think it’s ridiculously that people believe the Tour has pushed the players to talk about The Players in the same breath as other majors. Some Tour players believe it is(I’m one) some don’t. One thing is for certain, it’s a GREAT Champ. — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) March 12, 2019

Horschel is making his seventh appearance at the Players Championship this week. In his past six starts, his best finish is a T13 in 2015.

