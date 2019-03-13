search
Golf News

Top pro rejects Players Championship major 'conspiracy'

By bunkered.co.uk13 March, 2019
Billy Horschel PGA Tour Players Championship TPC Sawgrass
The Players

It’s Players Championship week and you know what that means… endless debate about whether the PGA Tour’s flagship event should become the ‘fifth major’.

Over the past few years, some have suggested that the PGA Tour is forcing it upon tour pros to talk about the Players as the ‘fifth major’ in the hope that, somewhere in the near future, that does become the case.

Billy Horschel, however, disputes that vociferously.

He blamed the media for repeatedly drawing attention to the tournament’s standing, then backtracked on his blame, before reaffirming that he has never been told be tour officials to big up the Players Championship as the 'fifth major'.

He tweeted:

Horschel is making his seventh appearance at the Players Championship this week. In his past six starts, his best finish is a T13 in 2015.

