Top pundit blasts governing bodies over slow play

Golf News

Top pundit blasts governing bodies over slow play

By Michael McEwan19 February, 2019
Sky Sports Golf Slow play JB Holmes Genesis Open David Livingstone Bryson DeChambeau Dubai Desert Classic PGA Tour
Jb Holmes Slow Play

Former Sky Sports Golf lead anchor David Livingstone has slammed golf’s governing bodies for not doing more to tackle slow play.

In his latest column for the Sky Sports Golf website, Livingstone pulled no punches in his giving his take on JB Holmes’ pace of play during the final round of the Genesis Open at the weekend, saying the American “went on to cure a nation’s insomnia”.

“If golf doesn't speed up, growth in the game will get slower than JB Holmes himself. And that's not funny,” added Livingstone.

• Get to see a lot more skin on the PGA Tour

• New US Ryder Cup captain to be named this week

“Why does he do it? Because he's allowed to. Because the game's ruling bodies have no stomach for a messy public row they can't micro manage.”

Bryson De Chambeau Slow Play

Livingstone also hit out at Bryson DeChambeau, above, another slow play culprit, saying that he gets away with taking an age to play because “he's a charismatic novelty act”.

• European Tour pros have putters stolen Down Under

• Holmes hits back after slow play roasting

“DeChambeau pushed those rules to the very limit during his win in Dubai and yet still emerged smelling of roses,” he added. “When he was called out by the media at the next tournament he came over all melodramatic saying: ‘I understand… but we're playing for our livelihoods out here.’

“He displayed an obvious disregard for the impact of his behaviour on his fellow competitors and the image of the game.”

•• READ LIVINGSTONE’S COLUMN IN FULL HERE

