Top Scottish club completes £1.5million revamp

Golf News

Top Scottish club completes £1.5million revamp

By Ryan Crombie04 June, 2021
Gullane Golf Club Gullane Golf Clubs clubhouse golf courses Golf In Scotland East Lothian
Gullane Gcclubhouse

Gullane Golf Club has completed a monumental overhaul of its facilities with the opening of its all-new clubhouse. 

Following discussions at last year’s EGM, the East Lothian venue embarked upon a mission to elevate the visitor experience at the renowned venue to an exciting new level.

The club injected £1.5million into the renovation project that has seen the construction of an all-new clubhouse, a new short game area, which opened last year, and an overhaul of the club’s driving range.

The ribbon was cut on the new state-of-the-art clubhouse earlier this week, and already the membership at the club are delighted with the investment.

Gullane Gcclubhouse1

“The previous building wasn’t that old, but we felt that it didn’t reflect our standing as a golf club,” said a Gullane Golf Club spokesperson.

 “The visitor experience now matches the premium nature of all the courses. The whole project, from the clubhouse to the new short game facility really improves the experience for players on and off the course.”

Gullane Gcclubhouse2

Seen as the final piece in the refurbishment project’s jigsaw, the new clubhouse sits across 535sqm, double the floor space of the previous facility.

Modern décor and design dominate the new clubhouse, while expansive glass windows around the building allows those dining in the restaurant spectacular views up the second fairway of Course No.1 course, as well as the fairways of the 1st and 18th of Course No.2.

“I think the building been very much positioned as an asset for the whole community as well as the club,” added the spokesperson. “It’s right in the heart of the village and people have been encouraged to bring along their family and friends to use it as a venue to relax.”

Also part of the overall investment from the club, was the opening of its new short game facility in October last year.

The new practice area sits on three acres that was part of the former eighteenth green of Course No.3, with that hole being converted into a 179-yard par three.

The short game facility features a 1,300sqm green with five pinnable areas, surrounds with designated hitting areas, and three bunkers for players to hit out of.

