Top Scottish school launches golf programme

Top independent school Dollar Academy has unveiled details of its new golf programme in partnership with Gleneagles.

According to a release this morning, the programme will "allow pupils at the school to experience world-class golf coaching coupled with an outstanding academic education".

The programme launch in August this year and will cater for beginners through to experienced players, with all participants receiving personal development plans. Coaching will be provided by Gleneagles’ team of PGA professionals, with sessions organised around academic lessons.

Golf is a popular activity at Dollar, with around 70 boys and girls playing each year, including advanced players who have represented both the school and country in national and international competitions.

Ian Munro, Rector of Dollar Academy, said: “We believe in a holistic approach to education that allows our pupils to discover and develop their passions, whether that be in the classroom, auditorium, sports pitch or, in this case, golf course. Our extensive co-curricular programme has always been a key feature at the school, with pupils able to choose from over 100 different clubs and activities.

“This partnership with Gleneagles will enhance our current golf programme, and ensure our pupils have the opportunity to grow their experience and knowledge of the game through expert guidance and access to world-renowned facilities.”



Andrew Jowett, Head of Golf at Gleneagles, added: “Golf has always offered all ages a wonderful platform from which to learn and develop important inter-personal life skills, and we are genuinely excited to be working with Dollar Academy on a programme that offers pupils an enjoyable and friendly gateway into the sport. This programme forms a key part of our plans to introduce more young players to the game in the local community.”