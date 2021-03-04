search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTop Scottish school launches golf programme

Golf News

Top Scottish school launches golf programme

By bunkered.co.uk04 March, 2021
Golf programme Dollar Academy Gleneagles Hotel Scotland golf coaching
Dollar Academy And Gleneagles ‘Tee Off’ With Launch Of New Golf Programme

Top independent school Dollar Academy has unveiled details of its new golf programme in partnership with Gleneagles. 

According to a release this morning, the programme will "allow pupils at the school to experience world-class golf coaching coupled with an outstanding academic education". 

The programme launch in August this year and will cater for beginners through to experienced players, with all participants receiving personal development plans. Coaching will be provided by Gleneagles’ team of PGA professionals, with sessions organised around academic lessons.

Golf is a popular activity at Dollar, with around 70 boys and girls playing each year, including advanced players who have represented both the school and country in national and international competitions.

• Tiger Woods: Warrant issued for car's 'black box'

• European Tour lines up new 'Florida Swing'

• Knox: I should have been on Ryder Cup team

Dollar Academy And Gleneagles ‘Tee Off’ With Launch Of New Golf Programme 2

Ian Munro, Rector of Dollar Academy, said: “We believe in a holistic approach to education that allows our pupils to discover and develop their passions, whether that be in the classroom, auditorium, sports pitch or, in this case, golf course. Our extensive co-curricular programme has always been a key feature at the school, with pupils able to choose from over 100 different clubs and activities.

“This partnership with Gleneagles will enhance our current golf programme, and ensure our pupils have the opportunity to grow their experience and knowledge of the game through expert guidance and access to world-renowned facilities.”

Andrew Jowett, Head of Golf at Gleneagles, added: “Golf has always offered all ages a wonderful platform from which to learn and develop important inter-personal life skills, and we are genuinely excited to be working with Dollar Academy on a programme that offers pupils an enjoyable and friendly gateway into the sport. This programme forms a key part of our plans to introduce more young players to the game in the local community.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Gleneagles Hotel

Related Articles - Scotland

Related Articles - golf coaching

Related Articles - Scottish News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FAIRWAY BUNKERS MADE EASY | GOLF EXPLAINED
Fairway bunkers
play button
4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods
cameron adam
play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Tiger Woods does not remember driving following crash
“It’s impossible to struggle in silence” – Jordan Spieth opens up on tour woes
Top Scottish school launches golf programme
Official: Golfers are the ANGRIEST sports fans on social media
Gordon Sherry: Union blunder hindered my Masters prep

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Create more power with your wrists
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
How to hit the ball straighter with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s wise words for ex-pro Steven Rettie
Watch
See all videos right arrow