Top Sky Sports presenter leaves for broadcasting rival

Henni Zuel has left Sky Sports to join Discovery’s GOLFTV to spearhead the streaming service’s tour-player coverage as Lead Tour Correspondent.



Zuel, a former Ladies European Tour player, joined Sky Sports in 2015 and has been part of the broadcaster’s award-winning golf coverage since then, including during the Ryder Cup and golf’s majors.

As part of GOLFTV’s exclusive content partnership with Tiger Woods, Zuel will also be working with the 14-time major champion on tour and off.



Among other things, this will include daily hits with Woods during tournament weeks, practice round coverage and behind-the-scenes interactions between Woods and his team.

“Golf is my passion and has been a central part of my life from an early age, from learning the game to joining the Ladies European Tour to telling the stories of golf’s biggest events to fans at home,” said Zuel, who starts her role at this week’s Genesis Open.

“I can’t wait to get out on the course for GOLFTV, bringing fans closer to the action and offering the exclusive access I know they love.”

Tiger Woods added: “I’ve been really gratified by the reaction of the fans to my first content on GOLFTV. I’m looking forward to working with Henni and the team to share more exclusive access to my preparations and thoughts during tournament weeks.”



GOLFTV is a digital video streaming platform available in all international markets (excluding China and South Korea).

It features a wide range of premium programming and content, including the PGA Tour’s Featured Holes and Featured Groups live streams.

In addition, full live coverage will be rolled out market by market in accordance with rights activation dates. The full live rights starting dates in the UK is scheduled for 2022.