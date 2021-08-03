Topgolf and St Andrews Links announce landmark deal

Topgolf is coming to St Andrews.



A new ten-year deal has been struck that will see the tech giants become the exclusive “golf entertainment partner” for the Home of Golf, as well as the official range technology of St Andrews Links.

The two companies will also collaborate on unique initiatives and activations designed to offer even more ways for golfers everywhere to experience St Andrews Links, whilst also providing players of all ages and abilities – from all over the world – access to one of the most esteemed venues in golf through virtual gaming, global tournaments and more.



“We are ecstatic to be partnering with St Andrews Links to help create memorable and engaging experiences at the most storied golf venue in the world,” said Artie Starrs, CEO of Topgolf Entertainment Group. “Through our various technology platforms, we’ll be able to welcome millions of people around the world into the 'Home of Golf’.”

A key element of the strategic partnership is the installation of Toptracer Range technology at St Andrews Links. The industry-leading ball-tracing technology provides golfers with accurate, live shot data that can be used for practice purposes or to compete in challenges and games with friends.

Cameras mounted around the facility trace every shot struck to produce an array of data including distance, speed, launch angle, shape and more that is then displayed on a 21-inch monitor in each hitting bay.



In addition to a technology experience on site, The Old Course at St Andrews Links is exclusive to Toptracer Range as the official range technology of St Andrews.



“This is an extremely exciting partnership for St Andrews Links,” said Danny Campbell, the commercial director of St Andrews Links. “We have worked closely with Topgolf and the WGT game over the last few years and have been very pleased with the reach that the Old Course has garnered at Toptracer Range properties, and in the digital realm via the support of WGT.



“This is a partnership that we see benefiting St Andrews Links and the Old Course not just on site, but also around the world through the multitude of platforms that Topgolf Entertainment Group can offer.

"In essence, we want to make the experiences of St Andrews accessible to golf fans around the world.”