Topgolf Glasgow a step closer to launch

The launch of Scotland’s first Topgolf has moved a step closer.

The highly-anticipated new venue is set to open in Rutherglen at the end of the year – and the team gathered earlier this week for an official “topping out” ceremony.

Among those in attendance were representatives from Topgolf, Scottish Enterprise, South Lanarkshire Council, VisitScotland and Clyde Gateway, as well as construction firms involved in the project.

“Topgolf has locations around the globe and has a proven track record of providing top class entertainment and fun for both golfers and non-golfers,” said the firm’s vice president of international, Steve Lane.

“Our Glasgow venue will be the first in the UK to use our signature technology; utilize micro-chipped golf balls and Toptracer technology which will offer even more interactive and dynamic experience for visitors.

“Our construction partners have been hard at work preparing the site and kicking off building works and it’s already starting to take shape. We’re on track for our launch at the end of this year and we’re looking forward to offering more sneak previews of what to expect very soon.”

Approved in 2019 but delayed due to the pandemic, the facility will include 72 hitting bays over three tiers, an open air roof terrace and bar with seating for 70 people.

There will also be a sports bar, a lounge, and event space with nearly 100 seats as well as a drive-thru coffee shop and drive-thru restaurant.

“We’re delighted to have worked with our partners to bring Topgolf to Scotland,” said Mike Shiel, senior manager of global investment at Scottish Enterprise.

“Once complete, its state-of-the-art complex will build on the country’s golfing heritage and support the economic rejuvenation of the Clyde Gateway area.

“Our targeted approach to attracting international investment is intertwined with Scotland’s strengths and values. With the country deservedly recognised as the ‘Home of Golf’ this is definitely a development that plays to its strengths.”

Based in Texas, Topgolf currently operates 54 venues across the US and a further four across the world. Three of those are in the UK but the one in Rutherglen will be the first for Scotland, the home of golf.