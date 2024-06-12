Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Topgolf Glasgow is celebrating the upcoming Euros by offering golfers a free 30 minute slot at the venue, which is now decked out in Scottish flags.

The Glasgow venue’s target flags have now all been replaced by the Saltire, which is going to be flown around Germany over the following weeks, as the Tartan Army head for Euro 2024.

But, if you’re staying at home and hoping to take advantage of some free golf, then you’re in luck. That’s because Topgolf is offering better value than ever this summer.

Aptly named ‘Free30’ ­– the promotion offers players who pre-book 90 minutes of play an additional 30 minutes of ‘extra time’ for free on weekdays until 5pm, tying in seamlessly with the afternoon midweek Euro matches.

This offer is set to run all the way to September 6, giving you plenty of time to take advantage.

• Rory McIlroy ‘more confident than ever’ of winning fifth major

• Topgolf Glasgow: Your Questions Answered

“This summer is going to be huge at Topgolf Glasgow,” said Michael Angelides, Senior Director, International Marketing, at Topgolf.

“We’re very proud to be able to show our support for the Scotland national team by decorating the venue with St Andrew’s flags, and by showing every Scotland match on every one of our 100+ screens inside Topgolf Glasgow. Additionally, the Free30 campaign is our way of giving back to our players and the value on offer is unrivalled. Roll on Scotland v Germany on June 14.”

Football fans visiting Topgolf Glasgow during Euro 2024 will be able to watch every single match on-site with live matches shown in every bay, the bar and restaurant and special watch parties for all of Scotland’s fixtures. It’s the perfect way to cheer on Scotland, and simultaneously enjoy some competition on the range with friends and family.

On top of the Free30 campaign, Topgolf Glasgow is making it even easier and more affordable to play this summer. The venue is waiving all booking fees for those who plan ahead, ensuring you can secure your bay at your desired start time without any extra charges.

It’s not just Scottish fans who can take advantage, either, with English Topgolf venues in Chigwell, Surrey and Watford showing their support for Gareth Southgate’s team in Germany.

For more information on Topgolf Glasgow, click here.