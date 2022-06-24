search
Topgolf Glasgow launches hunt for 300 staff

Golf News

Topgolf Glasgow launches hunt for 300 staff

By Jamie Hall22 June, 2022
TopGolf Topgolf glasgow Golf In Scotland Scottish news
Topgolf Glasgow

Scotland’s first-ever Topgolf is due to open later this year – and is on the hunt for staff.

The company will open its purpose-built, three-level venue just outside Rutherglen later this year, and needs 300 workers.

Eight hospitality management roles are on offer, with successful applicants being flown to Dallas for specialist training.

• LIV players allowed to play Open

• Collin Morikawa addresses LIV rumours

Those with backgrounds in hospitality, entertainment, culture and operations are being encouraged to apply, while a number of roles are also on offer in the venue’s kitchen.

Simon Green, director of operations at Topgolf Glasgow, said: “We have recruited an amazing bunch of people to help us launch our first Scottish venue and are eager to meet our new recruits in the coming months as they come on board the Topgolf Glasgow team.

"They are full of energy for the new project and our planned trip to Dallas will only strengthen that enthusiasm when they see our venue in operation.

"Personally, I’m extremely excited to have our senior team mostly in place and I’m looking forward to adding the final eight team members and working closely with them as we gear up for launch.”

• New photos show changes at Augusta

• Billy Foster reacts to US Open win

Topgolf has venues around the world, including in London, but the new site in Glasgow will be its first north of the border.

Click here to view the roles available.

