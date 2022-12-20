Topgolf Glasgow: Your questions answered

Topgolf has, for the first time ever, arrived in Scotland.

The entertainment centre is a hit across the world, and now Glasgow has its own venue.

Before it opens, you probably have some questions about Rutherglen’s newest entertainment centre, and the bunkered team visited before the official opening to answer them.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Topgolf's official opening on Friday 16 December.

Is it fun?

Absolutely, 100%, yes. Topgolf comes with Toptracer technology, loads of pre-loaded games and there’s music on while you play. If you’re looking for somewhere quiet to go and work on your game then look elsewhere, but if you want a venue for a night out or party, then it really doesn’t get much better.

They take groups of up to six, there’s over 70 bays and three tiers for you to hit from. Each bay also has TV’s which show the ball flight and numbers, as well as sport channels. It’s the real deal.

• The best Christmas gifts for golfers... part 2!

Is it expensive?

Prices vary depending on what time and day you are there, but a Saturday afternoon slot works out at £45 per hour.

That might sound like a lot, but remember it’s split between up to six people. You can also go at different times during the week and it will be cheaper.

Is there food and drink?

Yes, and a great selection too. There’s plenty beers on tap, and a huge menu of party food.

We would recommend the churros.

• Golf course closed due to frost? This is why



Do I bring my own clubs?

You can if you like, but each bay comes equipped with its own clubs. There’s a selection of shafts that will help those with slower swing speeds get the ball in the air, too.

Topgolf is the most fun you’ll have on a driving range and it’s not even close! Full review on @BunkeredOnline tomorrow 🙌



Here’s me hitting one onto the motorway 🚀 pic.twitter.com/UuCRwIKho4 — Lewis Fraser (@lewisfras98) December 14, 2022

Is it possible to hit a ball over the fence and onto the M74?

We were eager to find this out too, but even when our Gear Editor, James Tait, who is a former World Long Drive competitor caught one out of the screws, it wasn’t clearing the net. If he can’t, then you probably can’t either.

There’s a few reasons for that. Firstly, the net is a lot taller than it appears from the motorway. Also, the tees in the bays are pretty small, which is also to stop any balls getting skied and rebounding into the seating area. The range balls themselves are exactly that – range balls. They’re not designed to go for miles, but they do fly well.

• Monty: Tiger Woods should have retired at St Andrews



Are the bays warm?

On their website, Topgolf say they have climate-controlled bays. That’s true, as there are heaters over them, but they can’t compete with the cold Scottish winter.

They do make a difference, but we would recommend dressing warm.

What else do they have?

Topgolf is a lot more than just a driving range. They have a sports bar, a separate area with pool tables, plenty space for group gatherings and a shop where you can buy Topgolf merch.

Plus, they're also working on a roof-top bar which should be open when the weather gets a bit warmer.

They also offer gift vouchers which can be bought in-store or over the phone.

So, is it any good?

The decision around our team was a unanimous 'Yes.' If you're looking for a golf-themed night out, that caters for non-golfers too, then this is a safe bet.