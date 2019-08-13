It's official: Topgolf is coming to Glasgow.



Glasgow Life is reporting that South Lanarkshire Council approved proposals by Topgolf International to build the multi-level golf and entertainment complex on Cambuslang Road in Rutherglen earlier today.

Plans for the huge complex included 72 hitting bays over three tiers, an open air roof terrace and bar with seating for 70 people.

There will also be a sports bar, a lounge, and event space with nearly 100 seats as well as a drive-thru coffee shop and drive-thru restaurant.

Based in Texas, Topgolf currently operates 54 venues across the US and a further four across the world. Three of those are in the UK but the one in Rutherglen will be the first for Scotland, the home of golf.

It is thought that the development - near Junction 2 of the M74 - will create up 350 full and part-time jobs.