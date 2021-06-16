search
Topgolf's latest 9-Shot Challenge looks set to smash records

Golf News

Topgolf's latest 9-Shot Challenge looks set to smash records

By bunkered.co.uk16 June, 2021
TopGolf Toptracer range Toptracer US Open Torrey Pines
Toptracer Range Torrey Pines

Topgolf Entertainment Group is giving golfers around the world the chance to take on world-renowned US Open host venue Torrey Pines in the latest edition of its 9-Shot Challenge Global Tournament series.

A cross-platform competition that connects in-person players from around the world at participating Topgolf and Toptracer Range locations – as well as gamers of the leading World Golf Tour (WGT) online game – the event is set to break records for participation, with 100,000 players expected to take part globally.

Coinciding with the real-life staging of the year’s third major, the 9-Shot Challenge presented by the US Open is taking place from June 12-20, with participants hitting approach shots on nine different virtual golf holes at Torrey Pines as they vie for the top spot on global leaderboards.

Testing golfers’ iron play skills, whether it be online on WGT or in person at participating locations, players can see where they stand on real time global leaderboards throughout the duration of the tournament, with a selection of prizes up for grabs.

The overall winner of the Challenge will take home a U.S. Open flag signed by this year's champion, while the runner-up and third placed competitor will scoop $150 and $100 USGA Shop Gift Cards, respectively, redeemable at USGAshop.com.

Representing Topgolf’s commitment to growing the game of golf by making it more accessible and connecting communities across the globe through meaningful, tech-driven experiences, the previous two stagings of the 9-Shot Challenge have proven to be hugely successful, with hundreds of thousands of players taking part.

“We are dedicated to providing innovative ways for players of all ages and abilities to access the game of golf and connecting communities through fun and technology-driven experiences,” said Toptracer president Ben Sharpe. “It’s this ability to bring people in all corners of the world together in a real-time, immersive, technology-driven event that sits at the core of who we are as a brand.

“We are thrilled with the levels of participation that we have seen during our previous two 9-Shot Challenge events, and we can’t wait for this one to be bigger, better, and more fun than ever.”

To find out more, visit Topgolf’s 9-Shot Challenge site.

