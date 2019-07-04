Toptracer adds Old Course to 'Virtual' platform

You can now play a virtual round of golf on the Old Course at St Andrews using Toptracer.



Toptracer is an extension of global sports and entertainment leader Topgolf Entertainment Group and is the world’s leading ball-tracing technology revolutionising how fans watch and play golf.

The tech company develops on-screen solutions that show shot shape and data such as distance, ball speed, launch angle and height, to drive enhanced practice and entertainment options for a variety of audiences.

bunkered.co.uk reviewed the tech earlier this year with former Open champ Paul Lawrie, who has installed the tech at his Aberdeen driving range. You can watch the video on our YouTube channel and learn more about Toptracer here.

• Matt Wallace breaks silence on caddie incident

Whether it’s transforming the golf viewing experience on more than 700 PGA and European Tour telecasts this year during NBC, CBS and Sky Sports coverage or setting the new standard for practice through more than 170 driving ranges around the world that utilise Toptracer Range products, the technology offers golf fans of all skill levels both fun and insights to understand the game better.

Toptracer Range helps range owners transform their facilities into a modern and data-driven practice environment, while also catering to the general consumer as an entertainment destination. Toptracer Range utilises state-of-the-art technology to create an interactive and fun experience that is perfect for all skill levels, allowing friends and family to compete in a variety of games or play virtual golf on simulated courses.



• Open champ to pocket record prize money



“We want to bring more people to the game of golf and this technology is certainly going to help us do that,” Lawrie told bunkered.co.uk.

“I was blown away by the accuracy of the technology, how easy it is to use and how much fun it is. We are delighted to have it here.”

The Old Course at St Andrews is the latest world-renowned course to join a growing list of historic venues available through Toptracer Range’s Virtual Golf.

Now available as a premium course at Toptracer Range locations, the scenery and challenge of the Old Course at St Andrews can be experienced by players who possess a profile on the Toptracer Range Community app.

“The addition of the Old Course at St Andrews offers Toptracer Range owners a great opportunity to provide guests with the challenge of playing what is arguably the world’s most iconic golf course,” says Paul Williams, general manager Europe at Toptracer.

“We are committed to growing the game and with that comes making traditional golf accessible, so that casual or competitive golfers alike can experience the rich history of the original links style course at any of the hitting bays at Toptracer Range locations.”

• John Daly wants permission to use buggy at Portrush

• Irish Open bigger than Rory, says McGinley

“We are hugely proud of what the Old Course represents and symbolises to golfers around the world,” says Danny Campbell, Commercial Director St Andrews Links. “We are committed to harnessing the passion for this iconic place to engage with new audiences and grow the game. Making the Old Course available at Toptracer Ranges will ensure the Home of Golf is accessible to a new generation of golfers; providing a fun, engaging and tech-driven experience that appeals to seasoned players, friends, family, and first-time golfers alike.”

In addition, the 11th hole at the Old Course at St Andrews will be the new marquee hole in the ‘Closest to Pin’ competition, providing golfers the opportunity to experience a challenging par-3 at the course. Using cameras mounted around the facility and 21-inch monitors found at each hitting bay, Toptracer Range technology displays an array of details of each shot – including shape, distance, speed, launch angle and more. Data is instantly recorded and displayed on the screen through a player profile that can continuously be accessed through the Toptracer Range community application (free on iOS and Android).