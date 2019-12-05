Toptracer launch global range challenge

Toptracer has launched a global nine-shot driving range challenge which will debut from December 5-8.



Toptracer, a division of global sports and entertainment leader Topgolf Entertainment Group, is on a mission to connect communities on a global scale and provide a real-time platform for golfers to showcase their range skills.

Toptracer Range has designed an entirely skills-based competition featuring a nine-shot challenge that tests shot-making ability between 55 and 160 yards.



The first-ever challenge will start on Thursday 5th December and run until Sunday 8th December at more than 200 Toptracer Ranges around the world. Scoring is based on each player’s proximity to the hole on each of their nine shots.

Golfers can view their real-time rankings against participants from Toptracer Range locations such as Yokohama in Japan, GolfCity Pulheim in Germany, Spring Hills Country Club in South Korea, and Del Mar Golf Center in the United States.



“Growing up, this type of competition would have been unheard of, but Toptracer Range technology makes this global challenge possible,” said Ben Sharpe, president of Toptracer Global.



“Topgolf Entertainment Group is committed to connecting people and communities through the shot-tracing technology and enhanced driving range experiences we provide.



"We believe this sort of competition will evolve into more meaningful and larger events that will continue to grow the game of golf and connect people on a much larger scale."



The competition is free to enter.

For more information visit: Toptracer.com