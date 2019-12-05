search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsToptracer launch global range challenge

Golf News

Toptracer launch global range challenge

By bunkered.co.uk05 December, 2019
Toptracer Toptracer range driving range News Competition Golf News
Toptracercompetition

Toptracer has launched a global nine-shot driving range challenge which will debut from December 5-8.

Toptracer, a division of global sports and entertainment leader Topgolf Entertainment Group, is on a mission to connect communities on a global scale and provide a real-time platform for golfers to showcase their range skills.

• Report: Williamwood property plans "set to be rejected"

Toptracer Range has designed an entirely skills-based competition featuring a nine-shot challenge that tests shot-making ability between 55 and 160 yards.

The first-ever challenge will start on Thursday 5th December and run until Sunday 8th December at more than 200 Toptracer Ranges around the world. Scoring is based on each player’s proximity to the hole on each of their nine shots.

• Paul Lawrie given 2020 Ryder Cup role

Golfers can view their real-time rankings against participants from Toptracer Range locations such as Yokohama in Japan, GolfCity Pulheim in Germany, Spring Hills Country Club in South Korea, and Del Mar Golf Center in the United States.

“Growing up, this type of competition would have been unheard of, but Toptracer Range technology makes this global challenge possible,” said Ben Sharpe, president of Toptracer Global.

• Tiger turns down reported $3m to play in Saudi

“Topgolf Entertainment Group is committed to connecting people and communities through the shot-tracing technology and enhanced driving range experiences we provide.

• Phil Mickelson hits out at critics of his Saudi appearance

"We believe this sort of competition will evolve into more meaningful and larger events that will continue to grow the game of golf and connect people on a much larger scale."

The competition is free to enter.

For more information visit: Toptracer.com

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Toptracer

Related Articles - Toptracer range

Related Articles - driving range

Related Articles - News

Related Articles - Competition

Related Articles - Golf News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
Epic Mission
play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

REJECTED! Williamwood GC's property plans turned down
Toptracer launch global range challenge
Paul Lawrie given 2020 Ryder Cup role
Tiger turns down reported $3m to play in Saudi
Phil Mickelson hits out at critics of his Saudi appearance

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to hit a fade
Watch
play button
Take the club away on the correct path
Watch
play button
Lowering your ball flight
Callaway
play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
See all videos right arrow