Golf News

“Total joke” - Fellow pros turn on Bryson DeChambeau

By Michael McEwan10 August, 2019
Bryson DeChambeau is making headlines for his slow play. Nothing new there.

What’s different is that, this time, his fellow pros have broken the omertà and openly criticised him for it.

During the second round of The Northern Trust at Liberty National, DeChambeau was caught taking more than the ascribed time to play in two separate videos that have since gone viral.

Social media users have been quick to attack the American for his glacial antics – and included among them are some of his fellow players.

Eddie Pepperell, the ‘King of Golf Twitter’, was one of the first.

After that, the floodgates well and truly opened.

Replying to a user who said that the slow play of DeChambeau and others had caused him to stop watching the PGA Tour on TV, Ryder Cup star Ian Poulter also chimed in.

So, the fans aren’t happy, other players aren’t happy… when will the game’s tours and governing bodies start to sit up and treat slow play seriously?

