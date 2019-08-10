“Total joke” - Fellow pros turn on Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau is making headlines for his slow play. Nothing new there.

What’s different is that, this time, his fellow pros have broken the omertà and openly criticised him for it.

During the second round of The Northern Trust at Liberty National, DeChambeau was caught taking more than the ascribed time to play in two separate videos that have since gone viral.

Social media users have been quick to attack the American for his glacial antics – and included among them are some of his fellow players.

Eddie Pepperell, the ‘King of Golf Twitter’, was one of the first.

Just look at Tommy and Justin, both looking completely bored. Slow players do this to their playing partners making the game less enjoyable. Problem is, the unaffected single minded twit in this instance, doesn’t care much for others. — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) August 10, 2019

Pepperell’s fellow Englishman Ross Fisher soon replied.

All the governing bodies need to come together and find a solution. It ruins the game for players, fans that watch live plus at home on TV. Something needs to be done and done now — Ross Fisher (@RossFisher) August 10, 2019

After that, the floodgates well and truly opened.



Can’t believe there are people who defend this guys pace of play and how many examples will it take for him to get penalty shots !! Total joke and feel sorry for his playing partners https://t.co/YRYSUWYgjK — Paul Lawrie (@PaulLawriegolf) August 10, 2019

How is this ok???

Snoozeville

Why is nobody doing anything?@PGATOUR

Consideration for his playing partners is absolutely 0. https://t.co/jCDZoU4JgG — Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) August 10, 2019

And after all that miss read it by 2 cups — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) August 10, 2019

Replying to a user who said that the slow play of DeChambeau and others had caused him to stop watching the PGA Tour on TV, Ryder Cup star Ian Poulter also chimed in.

Andrew I’m sorry you’ve stopped watching the @PGATOUR. There are a few players that continually disrespect their fellow pro’s and continue to break the rules without a conscience. It should be self policed but clearly this won’t happen.. so disappointing it hasn’t been stopped. https://t.co/yxfF2fFZ2D — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) August 10, 2019

So, the fans aren’t happy, other players aren’t happy… when will the game’s tours and governing bodies start to sit up and treat slow play seriously?