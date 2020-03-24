Bubba's caddie: "PGA Tour response was terrific"

PGA Tour caddie Ted Scott believes that the response to the COVID-19 outbreak from the PGA Tour was ‘more than fine’.



The PGA Tour and its commissioner, Jay Monahan, have been subject to criticism over the last week for their reaction to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.



As other major sporting bodies such as the NBA basketball and MLS football in America suspended their respective sports, the PGA Tour announced that events were still to go ahead but without spectators.

A day later, the PGA Tour then revealed in a statement it would be cancelling The Players Championship and all further events through to the Masters - now also postponed.

“If I’m honest I think the response from the tour was more than fine,” Bubba Watson’s long-time caddie, Ted Scott told bunkered.co.uk.



“Monahan was talking with some very smart people. The PGA Tour has access to the smartest people in our country and he is just making decision based on the information he has at the time. That’s all you can do is take the information and make the best decision possible.”

Scott, who has been on Bubba Watson’s bag for 14 years, and for both his Masters victories, insists that the PGA Tour commissioner carried out his responsibilities to the best of his abilities.

“He truly does have the best interests of everyone at heart. His response was terrific. You have to realise he’s getting better information that we get on social media so, I am going to trust in his decisions. Everyone has an opinion but who is an expert on this? It’s super easy to take a back seat and say that they should have done this or that.”

In what is a surreal period for golf, the seasoned caddie, who used to be on the bag for Paul Azinger, has revealed how he and 12-time PGA Tour winner Bubba Watson are keeping busy.

“I’ve been in touch with Bubba quite a lot over the past week and a bit. He’s not much of a practiser anyway, so the current situation isn’t bothering him too much in terms of his golf game.

“He’s one of those guys that can step out the car, take one backswing and rip it down the middle of the fairway. The physical game of golf is so easy for Bubba I don’t think he’s too worried about getting rusty or losing any skill.”

“We are obviously gutted about the news with the Masters as well. It’s a tournament we look forward to every year, especially because of Bubba’s record there. It’s a special place, it’s a special tournament and it’s something that Bubba gets super excited for.

"Golf really does seem quite insignificant during these times though. It’s a great game we play that can teach you a lot but there’s something going on right now that’s so important and we have to take care of that first.”