Tour Championship 2020: How much each player will earn

If you’re wondering why every player in the field at this week’s Tour Championship in Atlanta is wearing a smile as wide as Georgia, it might have something to do with the prize money at stake.
A total of $60million will be shared amongst the 30 players in the field at East Lake in the final event of this COVID-shortened PGA Tour season.
That’s right: SIXTY -- MILLION -- DOLLARS.
A mind-boggling $15million of that will go to the winner of the tournament – more than the entire career earnings of major champions such as Greg Norman, Angel Cabrera, Paul Azinger and Mark O’Meara.
Each of the top-eight finishers, in fact, will pocket more than $1million.
Here’s a full breakdown of how the purse will be distributed.
Tour Championship – Prize money breakdown
1. $15 million
2. $5 million
3. $4 million
4. $3 million
5. $2.5 million
6. $1.9 million
7. $1.3 million
8. $1.1 million
9. $950,000
10. $830,000
11. $750,000
12. $705,000
13. $660,000
14. $620,000
15. $595,000
16. $570,000
17. $550,000
18. $535,000
19. $520,000
20. $505,000
21. $490,000
22. $478,000
23. $466,000
24. $456,000
25. $445,000
26. $435,000
27. $425,000
28. $415,000
29. $405,000
30. $395,000