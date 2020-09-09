Tour Championship 2020: How much each player will earn

If you’re wondering why every player in the field at this week’s Tour Championship in Atlanta is wearing a smile as wide as Georgia, it might have something to do with the prize money at stake.

A total of $60million will be shared amongst the 30 players in the field at East Lake in the final event of this COVID-shortened PGA Tour season.

That’s right: SIXTY -- MILLION -- DOLLARS.

A mind-boggling $15million of that will go to the winner of the tournament – more than the entire career earnings of major champions such as Greg Norman, Angel Cabrera, Paul Azinger and Mark O’Meara.

Each of the top-eight finishers, in fact, will pocket more than $1million.

Here’s a full breakdown of how the purse will be distributed.

Tour Championship – Prize money breakdown

1. $15 million

2. $5 million

3. $4 million

4. $3 million

5. $2.5 million

6. $1.9 million

7. $1.3 million

8. $1.1 million

9. $950,000

10. $830,000

11. $750,000

12. $705,000

13. $660,000

14. $620,000

15. $595,000

16. $570,000

17. $550,000

18. $535,000

19. $520,000

20. $505,000

21. $490,000

22. $478,000

23. $466,000

24. $456,000

25. $445,000

26. $435,000

27. $425,000

28. $415,000

29. $405,000

30. $395,000