Tour Championship 2020: How much each player will earn

Golf News

Tour Championship 2020: How much each player will earn

By bunkered.co.uk06 September, 2020
Tour Championship PGA Tour Tour News FedEx Cup Prize money East Lake
Fed Ex Cup Trophy

If you’re wondering why every player in the field at this week’s Tour Championship in Atlanta is wearing a smile as wide as Georgia, it might have something to do with the prize money at stake.

A total of $60million will be shared amongst the 30 players in the field at East Lake in the final event of this COVID-shortened PGA Tour season.

That’s right: SIXTY -- MILLION -- DOLLARS.

A mind-boggling $15million of that will go to the winner of the tournament – more than the entire career earnings of major champions such as Greg Norman, Angel Cabrera, Paul Azinger and Mark O’Meara.

Each of the top-eight finishers, in fact, will pocket more than $1million.

Here’s a full breakdown of how the purse will be distributed.

Tour Championship – Prize money breakdown

1. $15 million
2. $5 million
3. $4 million
4. $3 million
5. $2.5 million

6. $1.9 million
7. $1.3 million
8. $1.1 million
9. $950,000
10. $830,000
11. $750,000
12. $705,000
13. $660,000
14. $620,000

15. $595,000
16. $570,000
17. $550,000
18. $535,000
19. $520,000
20. $505,000

21. $490,000
22. $478,000
23. $466,000
24. $456,000
25. $445,000

26. $435,000
27. $425,000
28. $415,000
29. $405,000
30. $395,000

