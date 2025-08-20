Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

This week’s Tour Championship will offer a record overall prize money payout and record winner’s prize at East Lake.

As well as changes to the event’s format, the PGA Tour Policy Board tweaked how the $100 million FedEx Cup bonus pool would be distributed.

And that means that there is $40 million on the line in Atlanta, where the winner will bank an eye-watering $10 million.

It’s still going to be nice work for the top eight finishers from the 30-man field, who are set to bank seven figures. The runner-up will take home $5 million.

The aforementioned changes mean that $60 million from the FedEx Cup bonus pool has already been allocated after the Wyndham Championship and last week’s BMW Championship.

Following along? Excellent. Now for the format. For the first time since 2018, all 30 players will begin the tournament at even par – rather than beginning with strokes.

Last year, world No.1 Scottie Scheffler led the FedEx Cup standings, so he began the event at –10.

With everything cleared up, here is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 Tour Championship…

Tour Championship 2025: Prize money payout in full

WINNER: $10,000,000

2: $5,000,000

3: $3,705,000

4: $3,200,000

5: $2,750,000

6: $1,900,000

7: $1,400,000

8: $1,065,000

9: $900,000

10: $735,000

11: $695,000

12: $660,000

13: $625,000

14: $590,000

15: $560,000

16: $505,000

17: $490,000

18: $475,000

19: $460,000

20: $445,000

21: $430,000

22: $415,000

23: $400,000

24: $390,000

25: $380,000

26: $375,000

27: $370,000

28: $365,000

29: $360,000

30: $355,000