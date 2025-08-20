Sign up for our daily newsletter
This week’s Tour Championship will offer a record overall prize money payout and record winner’s prize at East Lake.
As well as changes to the event’s format, the PGA Tour Policy Board tweaked how the $100 million FedEx Cup bonus pool would be distributed.
And that means that there is $40 million on the line in Atlanta, where the winner will bank an eye-watering $10 million.
It’s still going to be nice work for the top eight finishers from the 30-man field, who are set to bank seven figures. The runner-up will take home $5 million.
The aforementioned changes mean that $60 million from the FedEx Cup bonus pool has already been allocated after the Wyndham Championship and last week’s BMW Championship.
Following along? Excellent. Now for the format. For the first time since 2018, all 30 players will begin the tournament at even par – rather than beginning with strokes.
Last year, world No.1 Scottie Scheffler led the FedEx Cup standings, so he began the event at –10.
With everything cleared up, here is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 Tour Championship…
Tour Championship 2025: Prize money payout in full
WINNER: $10,000,000
2: $5,000,000
3: $3,705,000
4: $3,200,000
5: $2,750,000
6: $1,900,000
7: $1,400,000
8: $1,065,000
9: $900,000
10: $735,000
11: $695,000
12: $660,000
13: $625,000
14: $590,000
15: $560,000
16: $505,000
17: $490,000
18: $475,000
19: $460,000
20: $445,000
21: $430,000
22: $415,000
23: $400,000
24: $390,000
25: $380,000
26: $375,000
27: $370,000
28: $365,000
29: $360,000
30: $355,000
