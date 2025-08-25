Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The Tour Championship was the latest victim of a bizarre sex toy trend that has rocked women’s basketball on Sunday.

Moments before Tommy Fleetwood holed his winning putt at East Lake, in Atlanta, Georgia, a green dildo was thrown onto the 18th green.

On-course reporter Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay was filmed kicking the object into a greenside bunker before a security guard swiftly removed it and walked off.

The incident has since gone viral on social media, with fans heard laughing in several posts.

Fleetwood and Cantlay were both undisturbed, as the Englishman went on to lift his first PGA Tour title and earn $10 million as the new FedEx Cup champion.

It’s the first time the epidemic has reached tour level golf after sweeping through the WNBA in recent weeks. At the beginning of August, multiple games were interrupted after sex toys were thrown onto courts from the stands.

Members of a meme-coin group reportedly claimed responsibility for some of the incidents, while at least three arrests have been made across the country.

A 32-year-old man from Ohio was arrested last week and charged with two counts of assault for allegedly throwing an object which hit a 12-year-old girl at the Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty game.

In Phoenix, an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault, disorderly conduct and publicly displaying explicit sexual material after throwing an object that landed in the crowd. He told police it was a prank that had been trending on social media.

Meanwhile, a green dildo was thrown onto the court between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Indiana Fever on August 6 and almost hit 28-year-old Fever guard Sophie Cunningham.

WNBA league officials have said any person throwing objects onto the court will be ejected from the arena and will face a minimum one-year ban from attending games.

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve condemned the scandal and urged authorities to act against those accountable.

“I just want to comment on… this has been going on for centuries,” she said. “The sexualisation of women, this is the latest version of that. It’s not funny.

“It should not be a butt of jokes on any radio show, or in print, or in any comments. The sexualisation of women is what’s used to hold women down and this is no different.”

Fans were again left puzzled when the trend reached the NFL on Friday night. A similar neon dildo was thrown onto the field of a pre-season game between the Tennessee Titans and the Minnesota Vikings.

It landed near the six-yard line with about five minutes left of the game before it was picked up and given to a security guard.

The PGA Tour has been contacted for comment.

