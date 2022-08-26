search
Golf News

Tour Championship: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

By Jamie Hall19 August, 2022
It all comes down to this.

This week the PGA Tour reaches its finale for 2021/22 with the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta.

Whoever wins this week will also be walking off as the new FedEx Cup champion, with the top 30 players in the standings fighting it out for glory.

The format for this season-ending battle is a little different.

The player with the most FedEx Cup points will start the week on ten-under par, second place begins on eight-under, third at seven-under and so on, with players ranked 26-30 beginning the week at level par.

Patrick Cantlay currently leads the standings, but it's still all to play for.

Let’s take a look at what we can expect...

Tour Championship details

Course: East Lake, Atlanta

Course stats: 7,346 yards, par 70

Defending champion: Patrick Cantlay

Purse: $75 million

Winner’s share: $18 million

Tour Championship betting tips

Here’s how the favourites stack up at the moment...

Scottie Scheffler 12/5

Patrick Cantlay 4/1

Xander Schauffele 15/2

Will Zalatoris 11/1

Rory McIlroy 14/1

Tony Finau 16/1

Jon Rahm 16/1

Sam Burns 22/1

Justin Thomas 25/1

Cam Smith 25/1

The bunkered Bet

Sam Burns (22/1): The format of the Tour Championship makes it harder for someone starting down the standings to get into contention, but don’t be surprised to see Burns make a charge. He'll start five back of Cantlay - and he has every chance of making up the ground.

Tour Championship: How to watch on TV

As usual, Sky Sports is showing the event in the UK. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Golf at 5.30pm on Thursday and Friday and 4.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

