It’s unclear when – and even if – Tiger Woods will return to competitive action. But one tour chief is prepared for the best-case scenario.

Woods, 49, is currently sidelined after undergoing his seventh back surgery earlier this month.

He voiced fresh fears for his playing future on social media, announcing that he had lumbar replacement surgery in his L4/5 Lumbar spine in New York, just months after rupturing his left Achilles tendon.

It’s been widely suggested that Woods’ next move will be to PGA Tour Champions, where he’ll be eligible to compete as of December 30. And president of the senior tour, Miller Brady, is prepared.

Speaking to Damon Hack on Golf Channel, Brady revealed that the preparations for Tiger’s debut have been in the works for a year.

“The answer is yes, we’re ready. We’re well prepared,” he said. “We’ve done some white boarding over the past year in preparation for Tiger turning 50, and if and when he plays, our tournaments will be prepared.”

Brady, meanwhile, also detailed some of the specific preparations but insisted that his biggest hope is simply to see Woods back on the golf course after another injury-hit spell.

“It is going to be more,” he said. “And you mentioned it – security, buses, portalettes, concession stands – all of that is taken into account when we prepare for [Woods playing].

“To be honest with you, given the last surgery, I just hope that Tiger gets back on his feet and is able to play golf again.”

The Tour announced its schedule for the 2026 season this week, including the addition of two new events. A total of $69 million will be shared between 25 events.

Whether Woods will line up in the events in a cart is another matter. Last year, Steve Stricker told Golfweek that exceptions should be made for the 82-time PGA Tour winner.

“Let’s make sure he can play,” Stricker said. “You hate to make special rules but if we can get him out here with a cart, let’s do it, you know what I mean. “We should do everything we can.”

