Tour chiefs are in talks over organising an event that will see players on the HotelPlanner Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour face off.

The two development circuits to the DP World Tour and PGA Tour are home to some of the sport’s hottest prospects, and plans have been put forward to pitch the two setups against each other.

“We want to put the rising stars up against the rising stars,” a source told bunkered.co.uk.

Those at the HotelPlanner Tour also have plans to set up a similar match-up with the Legends Tour, the senior circuit based out of Europe.

“We could also see the young guys take on the legends of the game too,” the source added. Talks are expected to take place at Wentworth this week over setting up the tour-on-tour clashes.

As for a venue, both London and Orlando have been put forward as possible host cities for the events. A format for the events remains unknown at this stage.

Those in talks to line up the tour showdown are also pushing to ensure the event is televised.

A number of the sport’s biggest names began their careers on the HotelPlanner Tour, more commonly known as the Challenge Tour.

The likes of Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood, Henrik Stenson and Matt Fitzpatrick are all previous winners on the European-based circuit.

Most recently Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen won the circuit’s Order of Merit, the Road to Mallorca last campaign, and currently finds himself in the top-20 in the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai Standings.

A year early the Road to Mallorca crown was won by Marco Penge, who just missed out on a place in Luke Donald’s Ryder Cup team earlier this month.

